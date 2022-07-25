Drew Barrymore Addresses Chip & Joanna Gaines on Instagram

When Drew Barrymore is in the middle of a massive home renovation mess, she does what any other DIY designer would do: she screams out for help from Chip and Joanna Gaines. Unlike most homeowners, however, she’s actually able to summon the former HGTV stars when she needs their encouragement!

Barrymore has been redesigning and renovating her New York City apartment, including ripping out her retro pink and green kitchen. In August 2021, she shared a mood board for the space, with design elements that reflect her personal, eclectic style. It’s not clear what space she’s working on now, but it’s obviously a big job — and one that requires reinforcements from her famous friends sometimes.

Barrymore Gets a Pep Talk From Joanna Gaines

On July 21, Barrymore posted a behind-the-scenes video of her apartment renovation. In the clip, she said, “Chip? Joanna? It’s demo day” — borrowing the couple’s catchphrase for the days on Fixer Upper: Home Makeover when their crew tears apart the rooms they plan to renovate.

The video then showed Barrymore looking stressed, whimpering and moaning as she spun the camera all around the demolished room she was in. “Ohhh, Chip and Jo” she wailed. “Is this the way you feel sometimes mid-project?”

And like magic, her fairy decorating godmother appeared — at least on Instagram. Joanna commented, “I feel you, Drew!! Keep your vision in mind and keep pushing through the mess! It’s going to be so beautiful and worth it!!”

Perhaps Joanna figured she owed Barrymore a favor. When she and Chip appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 4, 2022, Barrymore got comedian David Letterman to record a video for Joanna, who admitted he’s her celebrity crush.

“Drew and David in one day? I’m done,” Joanna quipped.

Barrymore Also Recorded Her Favorite Moment of Renovation

The renovations at Barrymore’s apartment haven’t been all scream-worthy. During what she called “part 2 of the renovation,” she shed some happy tears when she broke through a wall and discovered a window that had been covered up by the previous owners. Barrymore shared the video on June 22, in which she revealed she’d had a sense there was a hidden window there.

Discovering it and seeing the light stream through was emotional for Barrymore, who said, “It’s just so hopeful. Where something can be so covered up and dark, you can pry it open and create light.”

Though other parts of her apartment may still be under construction, Barrymore shared photos of her finished kitchen in August 2021, filled with vintage treasures, dark green paint, and little collections of spices and dishware.

Beyond her own walls, Barrymore is steadily making a name for herself in the home decor industry. She launched her own home goods line at Walmart in 2020, called Flower Home, and her show features “Design With Drew” segments, a partnership with design expert Mikel Welch to remodel viewers’ spaces. She also just released her Little Yellow Book of favorite design products on the market right now.