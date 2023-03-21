Drew Barrymore Asks HGTV Couple to Become a Throuple

Drew Barrymore had a proposition for Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent when the HGTV couple stopped by her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” on March 20, 2023.

She explained to “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” stars that it has been her dream to work alongside a spouse, with Brent offering himself up.

“Throuples are trending and you know I want in with you guys so don’t tease me,” Barrymore said in the episode. Soon she and Brent were musing about the “spaces we could create” and the “lives we could change.”

However, Berkus worried that three was a crowd. He quipped in the episode, “I mean, I don’t even think there’s room.”

Berkus and Brent are well versed in working with a spouse. The couple, who have been married since 2014, have starred together on shows like “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” “Rock the Block” and “Home Town Kickstart.” Their current series, “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” returned for its second season in February 2023.

Barrymore is ready to blend their families, adding in the episode, ‘We have four kids together. This will be so perfect.”

The “Never Been Kissed” star has daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. Berkus and Brent also share two kids, daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.

“Right, like some weird E.T. Brady Bunch,” Berkus exclaimed on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” referencing the actress’ iconic sci-fi film.

Nate Berkus Prioritizes His Relationship

Barrymore sought advice from the interior designers. During their interview, she asked, “How do you do it, since I’ve never had the luxury and the privilege of collaborating with my partner?”

According to Berkus, it all comes down to prioritizing their marriage.

“Our relationship is always the most important thing,” the 51-year-old explained on the talk show. “It always is, because you know the truth is we do work together. And sometimes they’re 14-hour days and then we come home and the kids are hungry or someone has a fever or whatever it is. And if we don’t put our relationship first before everything, then everything else falls apart. And so nothing’s as important as that. Nothing.”

In February, he admitted on “Today” that while it can be “challenging,” the idea of spending those long work days away from Brent “doesn’t sound fun to me.”

Jeremiah Brent Wants to ‘Chat It out’

Brent credits their success to open communication.

As he explained, “I like for us to sit down and chat it out so much to the point when we first met, Nate would be like, ‘What are we talking about now? What’s left?’”

Though, his husband joked that he gets easily lost in the conversation when it goes on for too long. Berkus explained on the daytime show that he wants “the box checked” after discussing a topic for eight minutes.

Berkus previously explained to Heavy that the couple had found a “groove” to working with each other, one based on mutual respect.

“I think, you know, there’s a base level respect for each other’s creativity that is always present,” he told Heavy. “Sometimes it gets a little bit tense because someone will dig in their heels about a design decision. But you know, we also recognize that we’re designing these spaces both on TV and off TV for the people who actually live in them. And that is more important than any opinion either of us will have.”

