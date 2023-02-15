‘Brother vs. Brother: No Rules’ Crowns a Champion: Did Drew or Jonathan Scott Win?

Drew and Jonathan Scott brought their sibling rivalry to HGTV in the latest season of their competition series, “Brother vs. Brother.” But this season, there are no rules!

The “Property Brothers” stars bought houses in different parts of Los Angeles and created their own budgets.

Drew bought a 1,350-square-foot house in El Sereno for $850,000, he revealed on the show. Built in 1939, it originally featured 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a free-standing garage and an additional dwelling unit.

“There were two things I really wanted when I was looking for my house,” he explained in the season premiere. “I wanted a fixer upper that I could treat as a complete blank slate. I also wanted a well-established suburban neighborhood, which I found in El Sereno.”

He set aside a $600,000 budget in hopes of selling his hillside house for $1.7 million in the end.

Jonathan’s 2,000-square-foot “oceanside oasis” features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, he explained in the series. He purchased the home, bought in 1951, for $1.25 million. With a renovation budget of $500,000, he hopes to sell it for $2 million.

He tapped his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, to help find his perfect house. “There were two key things that Zooey and I made sure we had in my house for this competition,” he explained in the episode. “A house by the ocean because having the beach at your doorstep is a huge selling point. And we wanted an area that’s in high demand so that I’m guaranteed a good sale price no matter how much money I put into my renovation. We found all of this in the beautiful neighborhood of Westchester.”

So, who won?

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS ON “BROTHER VS. BROTHER: NO RULES.”

In the end, Jonathan won back that title by more than $115,000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

