Drew & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving

Drew and Jonathan Scott celebrated Canada’s Thanksgiving surrounded by family. The “Property Brothers” stars shared a sneak peek of their holiday in Instagram posts on October 10, 2022.

“There is so much to be grateful for this year,” Jonathan captioned a carousel of images. “This crazy crew that I get to call family makes my world go round. Happy #CanadianThanksgiving to all.”

The HGTV stars were surrounded by family, including their parents, brother J.D. and sister-in-law Annalee Belle. They were also joined by their significant others, Linda Phan and Zooey Deschanel, and Deschanel’s mother Mary Jo.

The 44-year-old twins were born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. Canada annually celebrates Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October.

J.D. commented on Jonathan’s post, writing, “Family time! [red heart emoji].” His wife added, “Happy Thanksgiving! Love love love the family time! [blushing emoji].”

Drew and Phan had an extra reason to be thankful this year. It was their infant son’s first Canadian Thanksgiving. The couple welcomed Parker James on May 4, 2022.

The holiday provided the perfect opportunity for family bonding. Drew shared a photo of his parents holding Parker, writing, “So thankful for time with family. Happy Canadian Thanksgiving.”

His followers could not get enough of the sweet snapshot. As one person wrote, “Lovely family! They look years younger when grandparents are with their grand babies! Such smiles.”

Another comment read, “Nothing better than a baby to celebrate everyday with.”

Other Canadian HGTV Stars Celebrated the Holiday

The Scotts are not the only HGTV hosts singing “Au Canada.” The network’s other stars from the north include Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, Scott McGillivray, David Visentin and the whole Holmes crew.

Sarah, the star of “Renovation Island,” shared a photo of pumpkin pies. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy Thanksgiving Canada! I hope you all had a beautiful weekend celebrating with family, friends and lots of pie.” She is set to compete alongside her husband in season 4 of “Rock the Block.”

Her fellow Canuck, the host of “Scott’s Vacation House Rules,” shared a photo with his wife and two daughters.

“Wishing everyone (in Canada) a happy thanksgiving. Hope you are spending time with family and eating lots of [turkey emoji]!” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Mike Holmes shared a video message with his followers.

“Wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving dinner and a healthy family,” the “Holmes Family Rescue” star said in the clip.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Signed a 3-Year Deal With HGTV

The fan-favorite siblings are sticking around.

The upcoming season of “Property Brothers: Forever Home” is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. An all-new lineup of celebrities, including Cindy Crawford and Drew Barrymore, will appear in new episodes of “Celebrity IOU,” which returns on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

In September, Variety reported that the twins signed a three-year deal with HGTV. According to the publication, the Scott Brothers Entertainment production company will also “develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.”

