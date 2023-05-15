Drew & Jonathan Scott Tease ‘Moments of Humanity’ on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan Scott get to see a different side of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on “Celebrity IOU.” The twins spoke with People, teasing the new season ahead of its premiere on May 15, 2023 premiere.

“You get to see what these celebrities are like when they’re not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet,” Jonathan told People. “It’s those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they’re giving back to.”

In the HGTV series, the Scotts help actors, musicians, reality stars and comedians surprise their loved ones with home renovations. Since its 2020 debut, “Celebrity IOU” has become a hit. The network reported its last season drew in more than 14.2 million viewers.

As Drew explained to People, these stars are not just throwing money at the renovation process.

“They’re getting in there, hands-on, to transform these houses,” he told the publication. “That means so much more to the recipients when you have these celebrities that have never done this before getting hands-on.”

The “Property Brothers” have been joined by a star-studded lineup over the years, including Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. This year, HGTV announced in a press release that the 45-year-olds are partnering with Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno, Emma Roberts and, in the premiere, Heidi Klum.

In the season opener, according to HGTV, the model and “America’s Got Talent” judge is surprising her housekeeper of 17 years who has become more like “family.”

“Drew, Jonathan and Heidi will give Lucia the fabulous and functional home of her dreams featuring a comfortable yet chic open concept living area and a large kitchen ideal for family gatherings,” according to the episode description. “As the season continues, Drew and Jonathan will bring every celebrity’s renovation vision to life, creating custom spaces like a coastal-style backyard retreat and a modern yet cozy main floor.”

The Scotts also enlist the help of Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, in the premiere. She “will step in to help the brothers create a perfect nursery for expecting parents,” the episode synopsis adds.

Jay Leno Was Hands-on After a Motorcycle Accident

Leno’s hands-on approach after two recent accidents impressed the “Brother vs. Brother” stars.

“He is the most down-to-earth, amazing person you’ll ever meet,” Drew told ET Canada.

The former “The Tonight Show” host was left with third-degree burns in November 2022, after one of the cars in his garage burst into flames, reported NBC News. He suffered another setback just months later, getting in a motorcycle accident in January 2023. As Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

“His collarbone was still technically broken when he did demolition and he never complained, didn’t take any painkillers. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna make it happen, because it has to happen,’” Jonathan explained to ET Canada.

“And he wanted to do everything,” Drew told the outlet. “He was literally hands-on from refinishing old furniture pieces, converting it into a vanity for the bathroom, sanding down the old floors to smashing the walls. He was in it to win it.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Called Taraji P. Henson a ‘Wrecking Machine’

The Scotts revealed to People that all of this season’s stars are “really sweet” and have a “big heart.” But one star who stood out was actress Taraji P. Henson, quipping to the outlet that she was a “wrecking machine.”

“She had long nails on our first day of construction, and she’s like, ‘You don’t need those shovels. You don’t need any of that jackhammer that you have. I’ll just go straight in there with my nails and get this thing done,’” Jonathan told People.

Drew revealed to the publication that the “Hidden Figures” actress always beat them to the construction site.

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

