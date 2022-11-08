First Look at New Season of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Drew and Jonathan Scott are promising stars “like you’ve never seen them before” in the upcoming season of “Celebrity IOU.” The “Property Brothers” took to Instagram with the first look on November 8, 2022.

As the trailer stated, “An all-new ‘Celebrity IOU’ is here. New stars go big in giving back.”

The HGTV series follows the Scott twins as they help celebrities surprise friends, mentors and family members with renovations. The star-studded lineup for the upcoming eight-episode season includes Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Leslie Jordan, Idina Menzel and Wilmer Valderrama.

As the press release teases, “the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers that will change their lives forever.”

The Late Leslie Jordan Will Surprise His Friends of 40 Years in the Premiere

In the season premiere, the late Leslie Jordan will give back to his friends of 40 years, Newell and Rosemary.

“When he moved to LA from Tennessee in the 1980s to pursue acting, Leslie met fellow actors Newell and Rosemary who helped him get into theater and eventually became more like family,” according to the episode description. “Leslie says the couple has always been there for him especially through some hard personal struggles.”

With the help of Drew and Jonathan, Jordan will help renovate Newell and Rosemary’s ranch-style house.

The “Call Me Kat” actor died on October 24, 2022, in a car accident after experiencing a medical emergency.

After the news of his passing, the twins each paid tribute on Instagram.

Jonathan called Jordan, “The sweetest, kindest soul I’ve known.” Drew added, “He had a huge heart and brought smiles to so many faces.”

In what was originally supposed to be the premiere, model Cindy Crawford will surprise her best friend Sarah by renovating her first home.

‘Celebrity IOU’ Had Nearly 17 Million Viewers Last Season

Throughout its run, Drew and Jonathan have teamed up with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, Kris Jenner, Lisa Kudrow, Snoop Dogg and Halle Berry.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in a press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

Since its 2020 debut, the series has become a hit. The network reported more than 16.8 million viewers tuned into the last season and it ranked as the number one cable program for women.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew added. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

“Celebrity IOU” premieres on November 14, 2022, on HGTV and will be available to stream on discovery+.

