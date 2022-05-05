Drew & Jonathan Scott Reveal Who Is the ‘Diva’

Drew and Jonathan Scott are settling once and for all who is the diva amongst them. The “Property Brothers” stars turned to their makeup artist, Annalee Belle, to help hand out “the biggest diva award” in a recent video on Jonathan’s Instagram.

“What was that you just said, Annalee, about who’s the diva between us?” Jonathan prodded Belle. When she answered with “I mean,” clearly hinting at Drew, he jokingly got defensive.

“It is not me,” Drew said. “How can you possibly say that I am more particular than Jonathan? Actually, whose face is harder to work on?”

Belle responded, “Oh, Jonathan’s.” Jonathan quickly pointed out Drew’s beard, commenting that he is “always coming in with wild hairs.”

HGTV’s go-to sibling duo is currently starring in season 3 of “Celebrity IOU.” The Scotts first rose to fame in 2011 with the premiere of their flagship series, “Property Brothers.” Its success has spurred numerous spinoffs, a production company, books and a magazine.

Off-screen, the 44-year-olds are both gearing up for the next chapter in their lives.

Drew & Phan Are Expecting Their First Child in May 2022

Drew and his wife Linda Phan are expecting their first child in May 2022, People confirmed.

The “At Home” hosts have been open about their two-year fertility journey, revealing on their podcast and through their YouTube channel that they underwent intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). They learned they were pregnant in August 2021.

“It has been an adventure to get here!” the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram. “We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

They started dating in 2010 and got married in 2018.

Jonathan & Deschanel Are Renovating Their ‘Park House’

While Jonathan prepares to become an uncle, he and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel are renovating their “forever home” in Los Angeles, California. The renovation is being featured in the Scotts’ “Reveal” magazine.

Finding the perfect home was no easy task, Jonathan revealed in an essay for the publication. He and Deschanel wanted a home with space and old house charm. They found it in “a 1938 Georgia-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.”

Scott described the house as “magical,” but it was Deschanel’s children who dubbed the property “Park House” with its “lush lawn and massive California sycamores” making it look like a park, he wrote in his essay. The “New Girl” actress shares son Charlie and daughter Elsie with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it,” he added. “The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Though, he admitted the house was not without its “hidden problems.”

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Reveals Which Daughter Is Her Mini-Me