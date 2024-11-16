HGTV Stars Reveal Their ‘Absolute Worst’ Home Renovation: Report

Drew and Jonathan Scott have revealed that one home renovation project was the “absolute worst” in a November 16 interview with Collider.

The Scott twins are known for their HGTV series, “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.” In the series, they help homeowners fix up their houses so they can finally enjoy them.

The most difficult renovation project ended up being one closer to home: Their efforts to update a California house for their parents, who moved from a “dream home” in the Rocky Mountains, according to Collider.

“The last two episodes of this season are our parents,” Jonathan Scott told Collider. “It is so fun to see. The challenge with them was they were already living in their dream home in their dream place in the Rocky Mountains, where they met 55 years ago. We renovated a place for them, but they really wanted to be closer to the grandkids. So, we’ve moved them into this beautiful place in Santa Monica, but the house hadn’t been updated since the ‘50s and had every problem you can imagine.”

The Twins Have Found That Many People Are ‘Fed Up’ With Their Houses

Drew Scott told Collider that “a lot of people are so fed up with their house . . . they hate it because they’ve been living in something that doesn’t work for them.”

That’s the premise of the HGTV show – to make the homes livable again for their owners.

“Anyone who’s done renovation can appreciate how maddening it can be — you wanna rip your hair out,” Jonathan Scott told Collider. “But everybody has a completely different problem that they need to solve. You see the gamut of these issues in this episode of the show from the folks who rescue five dogs, and that’s causing marital problems and their kitchen, which was gross before, it was so bad.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Say They’ve Had Other Tough Projects

Their parents’ home rehab wasn’t the only tough project for the twins, according to their interview with Collider. They’ve had other projects that were complicated, they said.

“For example, one homeowner we have, she’s a single mom with two kids,” Drew Scott told Collider by way of example. “One of the kids was living in her bedroom with her, sleeping in there. She had no door on her bathroom or the bedrooms — there’s just no privacy, no private space for her or the kids. Things like that will drive you nuts, but it’s so expensive nowadays, especially in areas like Los Angeles. You can’t afford to be able to move into a new house.”

“The amount of fighting that happened in that household leads us to our new show, DIY Divorce,” Jonathan Scott joked to Collider, but he added, “They don’t have anywhere with walls where they can close the door, so how can you have two people exist in a space?” he says, adding how the couple in question required more open space in the kitchen to alleviate their frustrations. “For their solution, we needed to eliminate walls…so they could be separated.”