Drew & Jonathan Scott’s New Show Sets Premiere Date

Drew and Jonathan Scott are getting animated. Their upcoming preschool series, “Builder Brothers Dream Factory,” is set to make its world premiere on Canada’s Treehouse network on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, Scott Brothers Entertainment announced in a press release. The animated series will also be available to stream on STACKTV.

Inspired by the Canadian siblings, the series follows the twins as “a pair of regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of TWINSPIRATION to help friends and solve problems in the neighborhood by dreaming big, really big, sometimes too big!” according to the series description. “Along with best friends Mel and Ayana, the brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make their world a better place, one big dream at a time.”

The Scotts became household names on HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” which debuted in 2011. Its success has spurred spinoff series, such as “Celebrity IOU” and “Brother vs. Brother.” They have branched out with books and home decor lines.

“This series is one of our most personal projects to-date,” Drew said in a press release. “Now that we have our own kids, we are more attuned to sharing the values our own parents instilled in us, but in a fresh and familiar way that resonates with families everywhere.”

Drew and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their first child, son Parker James, in May 2022. Jonathan serves as a stepparent to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s two children, daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“We were raised to believe that we can dream up any big idea, and there’s always a creative way to come together and solve any problem,” Jonathan added in the press release. “We hope this series will inspire optimism and teamwork in every home and school across the country.”

Scott Brothers Entertainment, which co-produces the series with Sinking Ship Entertainment, first announced “Builder Brothers Dream Factory” in June 2021. They shared the news on Instagram, providing a sneak peek look at their 3D characters.

The series will be distributed by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana.

“‘Builder Brothers Dream Factory’ is a welcome addition to our kids portfolio, and Treehouse and STACKTV provide the perfect platform to deliver this entertaining series to our Canadian audiences,” Head of Nelvana Enterprises Mellany Welsh said in a press release. “Drew and Jonathan are world-renowned for making dreams come true and thinking outside the box, which are values we share at Nelvana. We are excited to collaborate with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment and look forward to inspiring kids to dream big by embarking on an adventure with the Builder Brothers that is full of transformation, creativity, and resilience.”

‘Builder Brothers Dream Factory’ Will Be Released in Latin America’

“Builder Brothers Dream Factory” will be distributed in Latin America, thanks to Nelvana’s deal with Discovery Kids Latin America, Corus announced in a press release.

“Discovery Kids Latin America is a key partner in our home renovation content, as we aim to provide viewers of all ages across the globe with innovative entertainment they can enjoy and learn from,” the twins said in Corus’ press release.

Drew added in the press release, “We’re honored to partner with them and look forward to inspiring our younger fans to reach for the stars and achieve their dreams.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Wrote ‘Builder Brothers’ Children’s Books

Drew and Jonathan have a picture book series under the “Builder Brothers” name, illustrated by Kim Smith.

HarperCollins Publishing released their debut children’s book, “Builder Brothers: Big Plan” in October 2018.

“The twins brainstorm, scribble, and tinker until they have the perfect big plan,” according to the book’s description. It then asks, “But what will Drew and Jonathan do when their big plans don’t go the way they’d hoped?”

The second book in the series, “Builder Brothers: Better Together,” followed the twins as they geared up for a soapbox race when a disagreement leads the duo to compete against each other, according to the book’s description.

These are not the Scotts’ only foray into literature, previously writing “Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House” and “It Takes Two: Our Story.”

