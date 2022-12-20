Drew & Jonathan Scott Get in the Holiday Spirit Recreating a Childhood Photo

Drew and Jonathan Scott rang in National Twin Day by recreating a childhood photo. The “Property Brothers” stars shared updated pictures with Santa on Instagram on December 18, 2022.

“Then and Now. Happy National Twin Day from two of Santa’s favorites [wink emoji],” the 44-year-olds jointly posted on Instagram.

The first in a carousel of images depicts the twins sitting on Santa’s lap as young boys, wearing coordinating striped sweaters over collared shirts. The following images show the HGTV hosts currently, with Jonathan donning a buttoned-up black jacket on the Christmas icon’s left leg, while Drew paired a burgundy top with an open, green jacket to sit on his right.

In Drew’s Instagram Story, the “At Home” podcaster wrote “We’ll never be too old for Santa! [Santa emoji].”

The Scotts became household names as the stars in HGTV’s “Property Brothers.” Their success has spurred home decor lines and spinoff series. Currently, they are partnering with some of the biggest stars for surprise renovations on “Celebrity IOU.”

‘Property Brothers’ Fans Shared Their Amusement in the Comments

Drew and Jonathan helped their fans get in the holiday spirit. While many of their followers were quick to share their enthusiasm in the comments, others expressed concern for Santa Claus’ safety. As a few people wrote, “Poor Santa.”

“You two may get coal in your stockings,” quipped one fan. “Looks like you might have squashed Santa!! [heart emojis]”

Others wrote, “Don’t break Santa [crying laughing emoji]” and “Santa is screaming for his legs .. last pic [crying laughing and heart eye emojis].”

But, the “Brother vs. Brother” stars were amusing their fans, at least based on their comments.

“Love it two big kids at heart in every way” wrote one follower. Another added, “Double the fun with you two.”

A few others shared in the National Twin Day celebration.

“You guys are so funny!” wrote a follower. “Happy National Twin Day!”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Return for a New Season of ‘Brother vs. Brother’

The sibling duo will once again face off when “Brother vs. Brother: No Rules” premieres on January 11, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

As HGTV announced in a press release, “the six-episode season kicks-off with a surprising twist: zero constraints on budgets, renovations or house locations.”

Drew is renovating “a hillside fixer upper” while Jonathan is taking on “a beach-adjacent home,” according to a press release. The network added the appearance of some familiar faces, including the twins’ older brother JD and Jonathan’s girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel.

Each week, the duo will be assessed on weekly design challenges. HGTV announced in a press release this season’s judges are David Bromstad of “My Lottery Dream Home,” Alex Guarnaschelli of “Alex vs. America,” Breegan Jane of “The House My Wedding Bought,” Trixie Mattel of “Trixie Motel,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House,” Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate,” Veronica Valencia of “Revealed” and Kendra Wilkinson of “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

“After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner, and there’s no way I’m going to let Jonathan take the title away from me,” Drew said in a press release.

“I want my shot to win in L.A., and now that I live here too, it will be a fair fight that I plan to win.” Jonathan added in the press release. “These are some of our wildest renos ever, and it will all come down to who does it best.”

