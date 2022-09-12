HGTV’s Drew Scott & Wife Reveal Challenges They’re Facing With New Baby

Just when HGTV’s Drew Scott thinks he’s getting the hang of being a new dad, baby Parker throws him a curveball — and fans who can totally relate are getting a kick out of seeing it all unfold.

Now four months old, Parker James — born on May 12, 2022 — has kept his dad and mom, Linda Phan, on their toes. The married couple has shared recent glimpses of challenges they’ve been facing with the baby, from mishaps to missed naps, much to the delight of their fans and famous friends.

New Dad Drew Realizes Parenting is a Dirty Job

On his show “Property Brothers,” Scott is used to getting dirty on the job. But as all parents know, baby messes are a different level of dirty. On September 10, Scott posted a photo of himself holding Parker against one of his shoulders while showing the camera all the spit-up on his other shoulder.

“Well there goes my last clean shirt,” the 44-year-old quipped in his caption. Along with tons of fans who could relate, a number of celebrity parents chimed in on the post, including some fellow HGTV hosts.

“Help! I Wrecked My House” host Jasmine Roth, who is mom to two-year-old Hazel, posted three heart-eyed emojis. “Vacation House Rules” host Scott McGillivray, who has two grade school-aged daughters, wrote, “The new norm bro!” with a laughing emoji.

“Married At First Sight” alum and reality TV host Jamie Otis, who has two young children, wrote, “You’re NAILIN’ this dad thing” and added applause and heart emojis.

Renowned chef and Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli, who is mom to a teenage daughter, wrote, “Worth it” with a red heart emoji.

Back on August 8, fans also flooded Scott with comments when he shared a video of himself juggling dirty diapers and sharing a baby onesie with a big poop stain on it.

Parker’s Parents are Struggling to Get Him to Sleep

Baby Night Time Routine Everyone’s asking us how the sleep is going! It’s an ongoing challenge but we’re always up to the task. Subscribe for new videos A few months into this parenthood thing and we are still slowly getting into a groove. The first couple months, sleep was a non-issue… but now, we are having to find ways… 2022-08-31T13:00:10Z

In early September, the new parents released a new video on their At Home With Linda & Drew YouTube channel about their ever-changing bedtime routine with baby Parker.

“A few months into this parenthood thing and we are still slowly getting into a groove,” they wrote in the video’s caption. “The first couple months, sleep was a non-issue… but now, we are having to find ways to make the whole sleep routine a little more seamless.”

In the new video, the couple attempts — with no success — to get Parker to sleep by going for a neighborhood walk with the stroller. When they hear the baby cooing, Drew peeks under the blanket covering the stroller and realizes the infant’s eyes are wide open.

“Overall, Parker’s been amazing,” Linda said.

“And we’ve been given some good tips, as well, on how to get him to chill,” Drew added.

The couple said one product they’ve loved is a white noise machine called a Smart Soother from Safety 1st. However, as the new parents stood over Parker in his nursery crib, Linda pointed out that whispering might help calm the baby, too.

“This is my whisper voice,” Drew replied.

“Oh. That is his whisper voice,” Linda said to the camera. “He doesn’t know how to whisper.”

“I’m trying to keep it calm and this is a pretty calm voice for me,” Drew responded, barely sounding different than his usual speaking voice.

Despite little hiccups along the way, the parents are clearly smitten with their bundle of joy.

In an August 3 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts.”