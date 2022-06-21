Inside Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan’s ‘Dream Nursery’

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are showing off their “dream nursery” in a video on their “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” YouTube channel. The couple welcomed their first child, Parker James, on May 12, 2022.

“We had so much fun transforming the craft room into Parker’s nursery! We’re looking forward to making lots of memories in here, playing, reading, napping and daydreaming,” they captioned the video. “Our vision for the nursery was for it to feel like the perfect place for a picnic in the forest. We wanted it to be bright and airy, whimsical and calm.”

The couple began dating in 2010 and got married in 2018.

As they revealed in their video, they turned to friend Victoria Tonelli to help design the room. Here are some key features:

The New Parents Opted for Jungle Wallpaper

The new parents said goodbye to their former lemon wallpaper, opting to have Parker sleep amid the trees. They enlisted Katie Hunt, of Katie’s Wallpaper Installation, to install Rebel Walls’ “Jungle Land” design in verdant.

“We feel like we’re in the forest looking up at the trees,” Phan said of the wallpaper. The “Property Brothers” star chimed in, “We are in the forest with all our little woodland creatures running around.”

He also added that the design “goes so well” with the light pink shade they already had on the ceiling.

Parker Will Sleep in Scott’s Childhood Cradle

In the center of the nursery is the refurbished cradle Scott, and his brothers, Jonathan and J.D., used as children. The HGTV star revealed his parents held onto it for 46 years.

“We had no idea that mom and dad kept the crib all these years,” Phan said in the clip.

“My mom and dad had this flat-packed,” Scott explained. “It was wrapped in a blue tarp for four decades and it sat in their barn for the most part and so it was in rough shape.”

They enlisted the help of one of their construction leads to refurbish it, revealing, “He didn’t use anything that has any sort of toxic chemicals.”

Their Green Sofa Doubles as a Daybed

The nursery includes a green sofa and bar cart from Burrow, which doubles as a daybed.

“I love it because it’s super modular and the color is perfect,” Phan said in the YouTube video. She added, “And it turns into a bed, so when one of us is on baby duty overnight and the other has to get sleep, we can use this.”

Throughout the design process, Scott had been pushing for a daybed in the room but revealed Phan and Tonelli did not originally think there was enough space.

“I felt the whole time, it’s a small room but big enough that we could have the cradle,” the “Celebrity IOU” star continued. “We could have the swing over here, the Maxi-Cosi swing is going to be like the cool reading corner over here.”

He added that the swing will serve as a “fun spot” in the room.

The Room Includes Nods to Scott & Phan’s Childhoods

Scott and Phan included some of their childhood stuffed animals, including Scott’s “Teddy” bear and “Chicky” bird.

“I think it’s cool to have my cradle and my teddies. There’s one of Linda’s up there, too, be able to pass along to our little buckaroo,” the “Brother vs. Brother” star said.

His wife pointed out a new tiger stuffed animal, explaining, “And there’s a tiger because’s he’s the year of the tiger” in the Chinese Zodiac.

The room also includes a photo of Phan’s “girls’ trip to Greece” and Scott’s boyhood diary and book of Scottish poetry.

The Couple Included Some Contemporary New Details

The room includes some contemporary new details, the couple revealed in the video.

They include the Maren Olive Cane Dresser from Crate&kids, which is being used as a changing table. They also purchased the Globo Five-Light Chandelier by Jonathan Adler because it was cloud-like.

Their Closet Hooks Are Repurposed Doorknobs

The couple did repurpose old doorknobs into door hooks. “These are original doorknobs from the house. We saved a whole bunch,” Phan explained. “Drew tried to get rid of them a bunch of times.” As Scott explained, he wanted them stored elsewhere since they were taking up room in his gym.

Hanging from the knobs were Ontario and British Columbia pennants. As Scott said, “A little nod here to our birthplaces.”

Some other personal touches in the closet include paintings from their nieces and nephew, some family photos and other personal knickknacks.

