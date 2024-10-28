Drew Scott & Linda Phan Reveal Halloween Costume With Children Parker & Piper

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott take Halloween very seriously. During a red carpet interview while attending the EMA (Environmental Media Association) Awards Gala on October 26, Drew and his wife Linda Phan leaked their family’s Halloween costume to People.

“We had a little kids party this morning,” Linda told the outlet, with Drew adding, “So we did it this morning. Yeah. It was pretty fun. So we dressed up as ‘Where the Wild Things Are’. And so Piper [their daughter, 5 months old] and Parker [their son, 2 years old] are both Max and we’re Wild Things.”

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Detailed Their Halloween Plans

Drew and Linda went on to detail their Halloween season plans, with Drew sharing that they went for the “Where the Wild Things Are” costumes “Because [our kids are] the bosses of us and so we did that this morning. We’re here [at the EMA Gala] tonight. My brother [Jonathan] and Zooey [Deschanel] have an epic Halloween party as well every year… he just goes all out with a haunted house and everything, which is amazing. So Halloween is one of our favorite, I call it a holiday. For us it’s considered a holiday.”

The couple then added that they spend time at home on Halloween itself, passing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

“At our house we do, we have a projection system on the outside so we have this super creepy facade on the house,” Drew said. “Well I say creepy, but it is like a fun-“ “It’s creepy,” Linda interjected, with Drew adding, “But we’ll end up having a thousand kids come through the neighborhood. So we like to park there.” “We sit in the driveway and eat pizza and give out candy,” Linda shared. Drew shared photos of young Parker at a pumpkin patch on October 23 to get into the Halloween spirit. “Picked a gourd one! 🎃 #halloween,” Drew captioned the photos and videos of Parker sitting on oversized pumpkins, walking through the patch to find the perfect pumpkin, and dancing to an animatronic chicken display.

Jonathan Scott Looks Back at Past Costumes

Drew isn’t the only “Property Brother” getting in the Halloween spirit. Jonathan shared a post on October 17 looking back at some of his past Halloween costumes, both with his brother Drew and fiancée Zooey.

“We don’t go all out for halloween or anything 😉 🎃 Which past costume is your favorite? #TBT #Halloween,” Jonathan captioned his post, which featured shots of Jonathan in a dinosaur onesie alongside Zooey, another shot of Jonathan dressed as Link from “The Legend of Zelda” video game series next to Drew dressed as Mei from “My Neighbor Totoro”, and a final photo of Jonathan and Zooey dressed as Batman and Catwoman.

On October 11, Jonathan shared that he had attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Came with friends…made even more friends 😂 ❤️ 👻,” Jonathan captioned his post which was filled with photos of him playing scared while surrounded by actors in spooky costume and makeup.

