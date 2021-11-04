Property Brother Drew Scott Announces New Show ‘Drew’s Dream Car’

Drew Scott is debuting a new show on Discovery+ in December called “Drew’s Dream Car.” He made the announcement on his Instagram account with a photo of a custom car built for him by “Celebrity IOU Joyride’s” Ant Anstead. The show debuts on Saturday, December 18, 2021, per a press release from Scott Brothers Entertainment.

A new trailer for the show dropped revealing Drew and Anstead building Drew’s ultimate dream car from the ground up with help from Jonathan Scott. The twins are producing the show through their Scott Brothers Entertainment production company according to the press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drew Scott Is Fascinated With Sports Cars From the 1960s

In “Drew Scott’s Dream Car,” the star of “Property Brothers,” “Brother vs Brother” and Property Brothers: Forever Home” talks to Ant Anstead about his love of 1960s sports cars. He first became interested in them when he was a child visiting Scotland with his father. He also revealed that his dad is as into these cars as he is, the press release revealed. Drew and his dad have long dreamed about being able to design and build a car of their own.

In the new series, Anstead gives Drew a tour of classic cars and talk about what Drew likes and doesn’t like about each one. Anstead reveals that the best way to make Drew’s dream car a reality is to build it themselves. The trailer for the show reveals that Drew isn’t “the easiest client.” His exacting standards draw snarky comments from Anstead.

Lisa Holme, the senior vice president of content and commercial strategy at Discovery, said in the press release, “Drew and Jonathan have excited our audiences for years with their home renovation series, and on discovery+ we are able to delight those dedicated fans with varied genres of programming from the talent they love. It’s been so thrilling to work with Drew and Jonathan on this project as they partner with an auto expert like Ant to create a dream car while providing our viewers with compelling storytelling.”

Drew Scott’s Custom Car Is a Combination of an E-Type Jaguar, AC Cobra and Aston Martin

Drew Scott enlists his twin brother and the rest of the family in his adventure to design and build his dream car. In the trailer, Jonathan Scott remarks that his brother is more into cars than your average person. While Drew does listen to the input of his family and master mechanic Ant Anstead, in the end, he has some very strong opinions about everything about his car from the size of the headlights to the exact shade of paint the trailer reveals.

Drew’s completed masterpiece takes inspiration from a combination of the classic cars he loves and some modern conveniences. In the end, the car has elements of the E-Type Jaguar, AC Cobra and Aston Martin, according to the press release from Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Ant Anstead teased the new series back in May on his Instagram account. He captioned a photo of himself with Jonathan, JD Scott, and Drew’s wife Linda Pham in the desert with Drew standing off in the distance, “Drew Scott’s Dream Car” gets deep into Drew’s warped/creative automotive head 🤪 and together we build a really rather unique and special car……. this is gonna be a fun one! coming soon to @discoveryplus.”