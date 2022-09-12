Inside ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott’s $3.4 Million House

“The Property Brothers” star Drew Scott lives with his wife, Linda Phan, and their newborn son in a Los Angeles home he and his brother, Jonathan Scott, bought in 2017 and re-modeled together on an HGTV spinoff show. The couple have lived in the house together since their 2018 marriage.

The renovations were revealed on “Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House” in 2017. HGTV called it the brothers’ “most personal project ever” in a press release. The 3,400-square-foot home is located in a historic LA neighborhood and was built in the 1920s.

Drew Scott said at the time, “We’re restoring elements of the English-inspired architecture and adding modern updates. Linda and I are going for an old Hollywood glam, Art Deco design style.” His brother added, “Since this home is nearly one hundred years old, we’ve dealt with the same challenges that any homeowner faces when taking on a major home renovation. But it’s been an honor to help create this family home for Drew and Linda. It’s going to be a special place.”

Phan also took part in the work at the home, adding in her own creative touches, including “retro-style pink poodle wallpaper” in the bathrooms, according to HGTV. She said, “We’ve shared our relationship with fans for a few years now. We can’t wait to share our new home with them, too.”

The Home Is Valued at More Than $3.4 Million After ‘The Property Brothers’ Renovations

Play

Honeymoon House: Tour Drew Scott and Linda Phan's New Home | HGTV Drew Scott of HGTV's Property Brothers and longtime girlfriend Linda Phan recently tied the knot! Join Linda on a tour of the couple's new home in Los Angeles. (And be sure to watch until the end, when Drew makes a "splashy" entrance.) Check out photos of Drew and Linda's honeymoon house at HGTV.com: hgtv.com/shows/property-brothers-at-home-drews-honeymoon-house/drew-and-lindas-living-room-luxury-pictures?soc=youtube Subscribe… 2018-06-30T21:00:05Z

Property records viewed by Heavy show that “The Property Brothers” bought the Los Angeles house using one of their companies in 2017 for $2.3 million. After the renovations by the Scott brothers, the house is now valued at more than $3.4 million, according to Zillow. A real estate listing from before the brothers bought the house show that the home only had two previous owners. The three-story house was built in 1921 and is located in LA’s Hancock Park neighborhood.

According to HGTV, the renovations included, “stunning upgrades and modern amenities, including an entire wall of custom curved-glass windows in the kitchen that let in the California sunshine. New features also include a huge third-floor deck with a hot tub and pergola; a backyard pool area with built-in fire pit and comfy seating; and a dedicated craft room for Linda.

Play

Inside 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Dream Home Drew Scott and twin brother Jonathan Scott have spruced up hundreds of homes on HGTV’s Property Brothers, but the Los Angeles house Drew renovated for himself and his wife, creative director Linda Phan, is the “largest-scale residential reno” the siblings have ever done. #DrewScott #LindaPhan #PropertyBrothers usmagazine.com Follow Us Weekly on Facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly… 2019-10-09T20:00:02Z

In 2019, Drew Scott told Us Weekly about their home, “We put everything we wanted into this house to make sure it was the ultimate spot for us to be able to have friends over, to host anybody on a dime. That’s what I love about the place here.”

Phan added that they wanted a kitchen with a lot of room, “We live in so many different places when we’re filming on the road and the worst thing is to not have any counter space to cook or prep.” An HGTV photo tour gives an in-depth look at the house after the renovations were finished.

According to HGTV, “Dramatic steps lead you to the front exterior of Drew and Linda’s Los Angeles Tudor-style home. … The living room features cream, black, green and gold accents, a palette you’ll see repeated throughout the entire home. The fireplace features a unique geometric shape — one that Drew and Linda initially planned to get rid of. Now, they are very happy to have kept the ‘house-shaped’ fireplace as-is.”

HGTV added, “Drew and Linda’s office is directly across from the living room and grand staircase that leads to two additional floors.” The office features, “A mix of midcentury modern and traditional, deep shades of blue and gold accents make this office trend-forward, yet warm and inviting. Vintage-style velvet chairs lend midcentury flair, while the traditional desk and Chesterfield-style wingback chair add masculinity.” The house features two guest rooms and a guest suite, according to HGTV.

Linda & Drew Scott Revealed Their New Nursery on YouTube ShortlyAfter the Birth of Their Son

Play

Linda and Drew Scott’s Dream Nursery Reveal We had so much fun transforming the craft room into Parker's nursery! We’re looking forward to making lots of memories in here, playing, reading, napping and daydreaming 🥰 Our vision for the nursery was for it to feel like the perfect place for a picnic in the forest. We wanted it to be bright and airy,… 2022-06-19T00:30:21Z

In 2017, Drew Scott told The Los Angeles Times they plan on making the house their forever home, “Yeah, that’s exactly it. I’m not going to get rid of my house in Vegas. I love that house. But this is my first house with Linda. I can see us raising our kids here.”

In 2022, Drew and Linda revealed an addition to their house, a nursery, posting a video showing off the room after the birth of their son, Parker James Scott. The couple wrote on YouTube, “We had so much fun transforming the craft room into Parker’s nursery! We’re looking forward to making lots of memories in here, playing, reading, napping and daydreaming 🥰”

Drew and Linda have shown off their home in photos on their Instagram accounts over the years that they have lived there together, including another look at their son’s nursery:

Phan showed off their Christmas decorations in December 2021:

She showed off her home office in January 2021:

Another photo from Phan gives a glimpse at the art at top of their staircase:

Drew Scott gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of a photoshoot with his wife at their home:

In February 2021 the couple’s dining room was featured in one of Drew’s Instagram photos:

Scott also offered fans a look at his wife’s craft room, before it was transformed into a nursery:

The house features a unique hot tub and roof deck. Scott told the LA Times, “We’re adding a hot tub to the new deck on the attic level, and that’s putting in a ton of weight, so we had to put these huge steel strong walls into the lower level under the kitchen to hold that weight. And we have issues with the drainage up on the deck. It’s a big puzzle.”

When asked by the newspaper whose idea the hot tub was, the HGTV star said, “Oh, that was me. The new deck is 660 square feet. It’s massive, and so who really needs all that space just to stand around? You want to lay in a hot tub while you’re up there. I added a few things that are a pain in the butt.”