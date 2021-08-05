HGTV Star Drew Scott & His Wife Linda Discuss Raising Children

HGTV star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan recently discussed how they would like to raise their future children. In an episode of the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast, uploaded on August 3, the husband-and-wife duo, who wed in 2018, focused on the topic of communication.

Drew Scott Shared How He Would Like To Communicate With His Future Children

During the podcast episode, Scott shared that he and his wife “want to have kids” and have friends and family members who are already parents. He explained he is “always watching to see how the parents are communicating with the kids to try and like teach them a lesson or to encourage them with something.” The 43-year-old went on to say that he previously had notions of how he would be a parent until seeing his “brother-in-law Wes” interacting with his children.

“At first, when I saw how he was communicating with the kids, I was thinking like I would discipline them more in the sense of I would be like, ‘hey you’re not doing that, you’re grounded, go to your room,’ or whatever it is but then I realized then I’m just barky Drew and I’m just barking orders and that doesn’t work. That’s not helpful,” said the television personality.

Scott went on to say how he appreciated that his brother-in-law would handle his children when they were not on their best behavior.

“He would stop them from doing what they were doing and ask them, you know, what it is they are doing and why they were doing it and to think through whether that was a good or bad thing,” said the “Property Brothers” star. “In doing what he does, he’s having the kids think through the process and learn from what they are doing. And they get to a result where there’s no barking and yelling and it is actually for me is like mindblowing to see something that’s like, ‘wow you’re using communication in an effective way to go from a negative situation to make it a learning lesson and grow from there’ and I loved it.”

Scott then explained that he also noticed their other friends allow their children to “problem-solve” with minimal help. He noted that he has an appreciation for this technique but explained that he will “have to stop [himself] from just telling [their] kids how to do the things what they will do.” The television personality also suggested that he disagrees with certain parenting styles. He shared that his friend, who has “a very outgoing personality,” instructs their “shy” child to “speak up more or be louder or say something funny.”

“I was noticing like that’s to me a good reminder of that’s not how to do it. We have to try to encourage them to bring out their personality instead of telling them to bring out their personality,” said Scott.

Phan agreed with this sentiment and stated that their future child’s “personality doesn’t have to be big and loud.”

Scott & Phan Previously Discussed Having Multiple Children

This is not the first time that Phan and Scott have discussed the topic of having children. During a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Scott noted that they were interested in having more than one child.

“We’ve talked about wanting to have a few kids but I think most parents do that. They’re like let’s have 10 and then they’re like one’s good,” quipped the HGTV star.

Phan and Scott went onto say that they would enjoy being parents to twins. As fans are aware, Scott has a close relationship with his twin brother and “Property Brothers” co-star Jonathan.

“Twins run in Linda’s family. They run in my family as well. Linda’s sister has twins,” said Scott.

He then teased that he and Phan should have triplets to “one-up [her] sister.” His wife responded that she “would be fine with triplets.” The 36-year-old went on to say that she was also “willing to give up the craft room to use as a nursery.”

“That’s the best kind of nursery ever. The craft room. There’s so much color and creativity. We’ll have the most creative kids if that’s the nursery,” said Scott.

