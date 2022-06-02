Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Child

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan got a special anniversary gift: the birth of their first child.

“Our lives are forever changed,” the “Property Brothers” star announced on Instagram. “Welcome to the world Parker James.”

The new parents revealed on their “At Home” podcast that their son, Parker James, made his grand entrance on their wedding anniversary – May 12, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds and 1.8 ounces. Scott described him as having “grey, blue eyes” and “thick, thick, thick and dark” hair featuring some streaks of blond.

“He’s stealing the show. It’s no longer about you and me on our anniversary,” the HGTV star quipped to his wife. Phan added, “It was never about you and me. It was always about something greater.”

The couple joked he had a “long celebration,” with Phan laboring for 44 hours before welcoming Parker via C-section. They revealed too much time had passed since her water broke creating a risk of infection.

“The first thought was like ‘Oh, my gosh.’ Like I just couldn’t believe like an actual human came out of me,” Phan revealed of the experience. “And then maybe the second or third thought was ‘Oh, it’s so weird to see him behind a plastic screen thing.’”

Though Scott could see over the barrier set up for the surgery and went on to reveal the sex of the baby.

“I got to announce if it’s a boy or girl because Linda and I didn’t know. We’ve kept this a surprise to ourselves,” he explained.

The couple began dating in 2010 and got married in 2018.

Scott Is Returning to Work

Scott has been on paternity leave for the last month, he revealed during the episode, but he is preparing to go back to work.

Though, the “Celebrity IOU” host admitted the time at home has made him value it even more.

“It’s making me realize that I need to pace myself better for that balance for more home time, not always just work, work. And when I’m at home, being at home,” he explained. “Not just being on the computer and phone with work calls. But I think it’s the little moments, though. Because every other day it’s like his face changes. He’s growing, he’s got new expressions, something funny that he’s doing.”

He added, “I still love what I do and I love helping families the way we do on our shows and everything, but there’s still a definite big spot in me that’s going to be here for Parker.”

Fans will have to wait for new episodes of “At Home,” as the couple announced they are going on a brief hiatus to enjoy time with their newborn.

Scott & Phan Announced They Were Expecting in December 2021

Scott and Phan announced their family was expanding in a December 2021 episode of their “At Home” podcast. They revealed they conceived through IVF (in vitro fertilization) after a two-year fertility journey that included failed rounds of IUI (intrauterine insemination).

They discovered she was pregnant in August 2021, according to a vlog on YouTube showcasing a bit of their fertility journey.

“It’s not that I wasn’t excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it’s just not how I imagined it,” Phan explained on their podcast. “Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first.”

