Drew Scott & Linda Phan Announce Arrival of 2nd Baby

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan like to keep some details about their personal life out of the public eye, but some secrets are worth sharing. When sharing the news in January 2024 that Phan was expecting the couple’s second child, Scott and Phan remained tight-lipped about the baby’s due date, but a new post reveals that their 2-year-old son Parker officially has a younger sibling.

“Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart ❤️,” Scott wrote in the caption of his June 5 Instagram post. Scott’s post didn’t show much of his new daughter but rather included close-ups of Scott and Phan holding one of baby Piper’s hands and feet.

Friends & Fans Congratulate Drew Scott on His Second Child

Fans and friends of Scott and Phan’s hurried to his post to share their congratulations with the happy family, with his post amassing over 1,000 comments within the first 30 minutes it was live on Instagram.

“Oh wow! Huge congratulations you guys! Beaming for you all! 🥰 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Ant Anstead commented.

“Congratulations Drew!!! Love to you and Linda!” Nischelle Turner, host of “Entertainment Tonight”, wrote.

“👏 👏 👏 Congratulations,” musician Michelle Branch chimed in.

“Aww!! Sweet little one! Congratulations on the wonderful addition to your family ❤️ 👣 🎀 🇨🇦,” one fan added.

“Congrats on your second blessing @mrdrewscott and your beautiful wife. Such a blessing and happiness ! I just had my first born son’s wedding & trust me when I say it goes bye fast! Love every minute & cherish it,” another fan shared.

“Congratulations to you and Linda! Beautiful little Piper Rae! 🩷,” a third fan posted.

Now that baby Piper is here, Scott has some parenting skills he may need to refresh. The television star opened up about his fears with baby number 2 to People, telling the outlet in May 2024, “We’ve just been in planning mode. The funny thing is Parker, they’ll be about two years apart, so Parker will be 2, but I’m already forgetting a lot of, I had little tricks and little techniques and things for changing diapers efficiently and for feeding.”

Drew Scott Teased the New Arrival

Although fans knew that Scott and Phan were expecting another baby, they had no clue when the new arrival would be here. Scott shared a post on May 10 with various photos of their first son, Parker, and the caption, “A photo dump of Parker in his final days as an only child!”

While Scott’s caption would have been accurate regardless of the due date, it served as a tease for fans that baby Piper was coming soon.

Many users shared supportive messages in the comments of this post as well, with fan messages including, “Yes safe delivery you are so going to love having two beautiful children,” and “So exciting!! Parker will be an amazing big brother! Safe delivery for Linda and baby!”

“Can’t wait to meet the new addition !!!! ❤️ ❤️ 🔥 😍,” another fan added.

