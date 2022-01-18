Drew Scott Reveals He Underwent Surgery

Drew Scott spent his holidays recovering after going under the knife. In a January 16, 2022 video on his YouTube channel, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” the “Property Brothers” star revealed he had nose surgery to correct a deviated septum.

“I’m a huge mouthbreather and I didn’t actually realize that that wasn’t actually healthy for you,” the 43-year-old said. “Nose breathing is much healthier.”

He added, “My ENT [Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor] was saying I could try to nose breathe as much as I want, it’s not going to help because it’s so deviated. He said the only way to fix this, truly fix it, was to get this septum surgery.”

The surgery did not affect the appearance of Scott’s nose. He took his followers behind the scenes, filming the lead-up to the surgery.

Scott Went Under General Anesthesia for the First Time

The HGTV star revealed the surgery was his first time going under general anesthesia. He explained, “I did knee surgery and I stayed awake because I wanted to make sure they didn’t take all my cartilage out. I’ve had my wisdom teeth pulled and I stayed awake.”

The video shows Scott becoming “groggy” as his anesthesia was being administered. Amid his incoherent comments, he said “This will improve my breathing” and “I’m slurring.”

The staff prodded the “Brother vs. Brother” star to say something for his wife, Linda Phan. He declared, “This is all for you.”

Scott goes on to ask, “So how does this make me the ultimate husband?” His doctor quipped, “We’re going to implant the superior husband chip in you.”

After his surgery, Scott tucks himself into bed to “relax for a little bit.” He added, “I have Linda’s pregnancy pillow, I feel good. Hug me.” Though, she warned, “Don’t get blood on it.”

Scott & Phan Are Expecting Their First Baby

The couple announced they are expecting their first child during a December 2021 episode of their podcast. They started dating in 2010 and walked down the aisle in 2018.

In the episode titled “Oh baby baby!” Phan and Scott revealed they conceived through IVF (in vitro fertilization) after a two-year fertility journey that included failed rounds of IUI (intrauterine insemination).

“It’s not that I wasn’t excited, it was just really confusing because we got the news from our fertility doctor and I guess it’s just not how I imagined it,” Phan told her husband on “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.” “Not that it made it disappointing in any way, I think I just had more of a sense of relief at first.”

They shared identical posts on Instagram after the announcement showing off her growing baby bump. Scott and Phan wrote, “guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now.” After thanking their doctors, friends and family, they added, “We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

