How HGTV Star Drew Scott Has Managed His Reactions

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott recently shared he has become more introspective and in-tune with his reactions.

Drew Scott Spoke About His Reactions During a September 2021 Episode of His Podcast

During a September 2021 episode of his podcast “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” co-hosted by his wife Linda Phan, Scott shared he aspires “to learn more about self, [himself], [and] how [he] work[s].”

“I think the more I dig inside it’s sort of going to help me with how I interact with our community, our family, and friends, co-workers,” explained Scott.

Phan then asked if he “feel[s] like [he] know[s] [himself] better now than say like a year ago?” He responded that he does and has been able to do so through research.

“I think with a lot of the reading that we’ve been doing and digging in and sort of understanding my brain a bit more, understanding my reactions to certain things and why I react,” shared the HGTV personality.

He explained that said reading has helped him manage his reactions in situations “like driving.”

“Someone who is driving like an idiot and cuts you off, you give a finger, something when they are in the wrong. That drives me crazy. I go from zero to 100 right away. But now I’ve actually found that I’m a little less reactive like that. Now I’m kind of like well you are in the wrong. No big deal if this is what you need to do to vent, to feel like you’re a bigger person, whatever. It just doesn’t affect me as much. I’ve been a little bit more chill,” explained the 43-year-old.

Phan then shared that her husband had one particular response to bad drivers that he “used to do that would drive people nuts.”

“You would give them a different finger, you would give them the thumbs up, which is very passive aggressive and you would give them this big smile,” said Phan.

Scott acknowledged that the behavior “just drives people crazy.”

Drew Scott Revealed He Would Have Liked To Give Himself Words of Encouragement When He Was Younger

During a May 2019 video, uploaded on the Scott Brothers YouTube channel, Drew Scott shared that he would have liked to give himself words of encouragement when he was younger.

“If I could go back in time and talk to the young me I honestly think that I would just encourage, almost the way that my parents had encouraged me. I would encourage to just continue to go after your passions and you can achieve anything if you work hard,” stated the HGTV personality.

He explained that he and his brother, Jonathan, “did work hard” to be successful.

“Jonathan and I have worked our butts off since we were kids to get us where we are today. And so yeah, I think I honestly would just go back in time to be just one more adult encouraging that kid that was a big dreamer to keep on dreaming big because you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” said Scott.

He also shared that his future self would advise him to relax.

“If I were to have 100 year old Drew come back and give me advice today, I bet you the advice that 100 year old Drew would say is you don’t have to overwork yourself, you don’t have to spend all your time on work,” said Scott. “You know, know what your priorities are. Family is so important to you. Maybe it’s time to put down the phone a little bit more and get out there and spend a bit more time with family.”

