Egypt Sherrod Handles ‘Crisis on Set’ While Filming ‘Married to Real Estate’

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod took fans along the ride as she handled a wardrobe malfunction while in the middle of filming “Married to Real Estate” in an August 27 Instagram post.

“Crisis on set….. note to self to keep a sewing kit in my pocketbook like my nana taught me. And those pants were my faves 😹 😹 😹,” Sherrod wrote in her caption.

She explained more in the video post. “Oh my goodness. Okay, this is a 9-1-1. We’re about to film for an episode of ‘Married to Real Estate’. We’re here, we’re ready, I have my cute outfit on, and we had lunch break. After lunch break, I stand up and my pants split on the side,” Sherrod said, showing the split in side of her purple pants, temporarily held together with a safety pin. “and the zipper would not [close] so Anna did this for me. This is not gonna fly on camera, is it?”

Egypt Sherrod Went With Plan B

In the end, Sherrod opted to change outfits before filming rather than try and make her split pants work with the pins.

“Okay, babe, change of plans. Change of plans, turn the cameras off. We’ve got to run to, like, target or something,” Sherrod said to her husband and co-host Mike Jackson in the car during another clip of her video post. When he asked why she showed off her pants, saying, “Well, because look. Nevermind how I did it, it’s just I can’t film like this, right?”

“If you put some more safety pins in there, it’d just be a whole style,” Jackson joked with his wife before getting ready to run her to find a new outfit.

Sherrod then showed fans the look she ended up in, saying, “Okay I did the quick switcharoo. I found this [oversized blue-and-white striped button down] shirt in Target, and this belt — which I’m not very fond of but it’ll do — and made a dress out of it.”

The entire “Married to Real Estate” crew cheered for Sherrod’s new look as she stepped out of the car. “Oh, you like it? Five dollar belt, five dollar fashion, guys.”

“Not them cheering 🤣 you look great! Now I’ll be like this is the episode where Egypt had a wardrobe change. 😂,” one fan commented on Sherrod’s post.

When Does ‘Married to Real Estate’ Return?

Sherrod and Jackson are working on the 4th season of their HGTV series, which they announced in June 2024.

“You asked… and we answered. Season 4 will be the best yet! Married to Real Estate is loading,” Sherrod captioned a June 21 announcement post.

“🎉 👏🏾 🙏🏾 YELLING, I CAN’T WAIT ‼️ I feel like I am part of your family and friend circle 🫶🏾 🫶🏾 & 🫶🏾 ‼️” one fan commented.

“Yessssss! I have been patiently waiting. I thought I was going to have to do some real investigating, start a petition or something to get you’ll back on tv! So glad to hear you are back for season 4!” another fan added.

A premiere date has yet to be shared for the new episodes, however season 3 premiered in December 2023 (with the first two seasons beginning in January of the previous years), so if the new season follows the same schedule fans should expect a premiere date confirmation by the end of 2024.

