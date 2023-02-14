HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Surprised With Valentine’s Day Gift

“Look what Mike did ….. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”, Egypt Sherrod wrote in her Instagram story early in the day on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Sherrod’s message came along with a photo of a billboard that the HGTV star’s husband and “Married to Real Estate” co-host Mike Jackson surprised her with as a Valentine’s Day present. The billboard was lit up with a photo of the couple and “I LOVE YOU” written in big letters, along with each of their names.

Sherrod also shared a photo and video of herself reacting to the billboard on her Instagram page, writing, “This MAN!!! Mike rushed me this morning and said he needed my help to pick something up from the store. But when I parked, THIS BILLBOARD popped up. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ so thoughtful after all these years. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY BABIES!!”

See the billboard below.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Have Been Married for 12 Years

Sherrod and Jackson’s love story has been many years in the making. The two first began dating in 2004 after meeting when a colleague referred Sherrod to Jackson as a contractor to help with a house she was flipping in New Jersey. Jackson also worked as a DJ at the time, under the name DJ Fadelf (which is still his Instagram handle). After 6 years together, the couple tied the knot on September 11, 2010, and have been married since.

Jackson has one daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship, and during their relationship, the couple welcomed two more daughters, Kendall and Harper.

Sherrod and Jackson have such a tight bond that in addition to their HGTV and real estate work, the couple now hosts a podcast, called “Marriage and Money Podcast”, where they share lessons they’ve learned over the years while interviewing other couples about how they’ve worked on both their relationships and finances.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Are the Reigning ‘Rock the Block’ Champions

In addition to their series “Married to Real Estate”, Sherrod and Jackson are known for their regular appearances on “Rock the Block”.

The couple appeared in season two to guest judge the main bedroom suites round of the home renovation competition and returned in season three as competitors. Their season three competitors included Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb ( from “Unsellable Houses”), Dave and Jenny Marrs (from “Fixer to Fabulous”), and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”).

The competition was fierce, however in the end Sherrod and Jackson were able to make the most of their $225,000 budget, increasing the value of their home from $500,000 to $931,000. Their winnings included having the street where the competition took place named after them: Egypt and Mike Street.

Although they were extremely happy to have won “Rock the Block”, the couple did not get any days off, as they had to go right back to filming “Married to Real Estate” the next day, as they confirmed for HGTV.

Sherrod confirmed on her website that she and Jackson are set to return for the upcoming fourth season, along with season one winner Jasmine Roth. The trio are set to judge the season four finale, and will declare which of the four competing teams (Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”) is the winner.

