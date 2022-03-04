EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married to Real Estate’ Star Egypt Sherrod Shares Advice for Prospective House Flippers

Egypt Sherrod is a real estate broker and designer with nearly 20 years of house flipping experience. The HGTV host is sharing her advice for prospective buyers looking to flip homes.

“Right now there’s such a shortage of housing inventory across the nation,” the 45-year-old told Heavy. “I think, the shortest we’ve seen in decades. So, you’re not going to find as many fixer-uppers out there because you’re competing with not only investors but regular homeowners who are just looking for a place to live. You’re competing with institutions that are buying up properties right now.”

So the former “Flipping Virgins” host is suggesting prospective investors get creative, explaining that “it’s not necessarily a house.” She continued, “Maybe you’re flipping a business. You know, maybe you’re flipping a commercial property. You know, think outside of the box of where the real deals are.”

Sherrod can currently be seen with her husband Mike Jackson on “Married to Real Estate” and competing in season 3 of “Rock the Block.” The Atlanta-based couple share daughters Harper and Kendall. Jackson is also a father to his eldest daughter, Simone.

In “Married to Real Estate,” fans will get to watch them combine their businesses.

“We’re merging both of our respective businesses into one design shop, a one-stop-shop – real estate, renovation and design. So that’s the big, ‘Oh my gosh!’ you know, project that we’re doing together,” she explained to Heavy. “We still continue to flip homes, and you know, our own properties and acquire and fix up investment properties together.”

Sherrod & Jackson’s Web Series Led to ‘Married to Real Estate’

Like many parents amid the pandemic, Sherrod and Jackson were balancing working from home and homeschooling their children. After seeing others struggling at home, Jackson suggested the pair do something on social media to make their followers laugh.

“It was his idea to say let’s just talk and laugh and tell people what we’re going, you know kind of like what we’re dealing with and going through,” the former “Property Virgins” host explained. “And people loved it and asked us questions and the next episode turned into ‘Ask Anything’ and just kind of let it keep going from there.”

Soon their management company took notice and suggested they incorporate their actual businesses of selling real estate and renovation.

The couple decided to film a sizzle reel and pitch it to HGTV, “who laughed their way all the way to taking us to a production company to actually create ‘Married to Real Estate,’” according to the real estate broker.

New episodes of “Married to Real Estate” air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

Sherrod Left Her Blood, Sweat & Tears on ‘Rock the Block’

While teasing their time on “Rock the Block,” Sherrod quipped that she left “some of my tears and blood and sweat on that block.”

After Jackson revealed his wife’s competitive spirit won out, she told Heavy, “I do admit there were moments that were not my best but it’s like you’re in the middle of it and there’s no other world that exists outside the block. I think that show, they assume like part of it’s real, part of it’s just TV. But I’m here to tell you it’s all real. Period. And so there’s stress and there’s high competition and there’s high stakes because we all have reputations to protect. So I did a lot of laughing, but I also did a lot of crying.”

The four teams – which also included Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous” and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block” – each had a budget of $225,000 to renovate one of four identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina to earn the highest appraisal value.

New episodes of “Rock the Block” air Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

