HGTV Star Gives Status Update After Network Pulls Show Midseason

HGTV surprised fans when it decided to put a pause on its newest series, “Divided By Design” midway through the first season airing. Now, in an October 24 update post, the show’s hosts Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are sharing a status update with fans.

“A lot of you have been asking, and I’m happy to announce that the second half of Divided by Design will return in January 2025. Expect more captivating designs and unexpected twists as the journey continues — stay tuned!” Eilyn wrote in the caption.

The post featured a photo of the interior design couple on set filming a promo for their show. Ray is holding a clapperboard in the shot that shows the title “Married to Design”, which could be a working title for the couple’s series. The post also included a photo of the couple’s script for the promos and a clip of Eilyn slapping the clapperboard to start filming their promos.

While the Jimenezes work on bringing new episodes of their show to HGTV screens, fans can catch up on the first five episodes of season 1 on Max and Discovery+.

Fans React to the ‘Divided By Design’ Update

Fans took to Eilyn’s comment section with their thoughts on the couple’s planned return to HGTV in the new year.

“How exciting, I’ve been watching & enjoying every episode, the one w/ your sister & the dynamics of business was fantastic television, @HGTV has something really special w/ ya’ll,” one user commented.

“I love every episode so far. ♥️ I’ve been checking every day for a new episode. 😍,” another fan added.

“Finally sis!!!!. HGTv had me stressed!!! I kept going back to HBOMax to see if a new episode dropped every week!!!” a third fan wrote.

Although HGTV’s decision to pull “Divided By Design” until 2025 was unexpected, the network did confirm new episodes would be on the way in its September 26 Instagram announcement. “It’s been thrilling to share Divided by Design with you these past few weeks! The show will take a brief hiatus and return in 2025 with the second half of the season. Stay tuned for an official premiere date—you’re not gonna want to miss the remaining 🔥 episodes 🏠 😎,” the network wrote at the time, with Ray commenting on the post to write, “Beyond appreciate all the positive feedback guys! 🙏🏾 we’ll be back in [no] time!!! ☺️ 💪🏾.”

Eilyn & Ray Jimenez Share Photos From ‘Divided By Design’ Premiere Party

Prior to their hiatus, Eilyn and Ray threw a premiere party to celebrate their HGTV debut, and Eilyn shared photos from the event in an August 24 Instagram post.

“What an amazing night 🤍 Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate the launch of Divided by Design,” Eilyn wrote. “After so much hard work, it was incredible to share the evening with everyone who played a part in making it happen—from the dedicated crew to our trusting clients, family, friends, and all those who contributed, big or small. It was truly a night to remember. #dividedbydesign.”

