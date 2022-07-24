Boy or Girl? Inside Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa’s Posh Gender Reveal Party

It’s a boy for reality TV couple Tarek & Heather El Moussa — or at least it will be, once their baby arrives in early 2023. At an upscale gender reveal party on July 24, the couple, who will also star in a new HGTV show in 2023 — “The Flipping El Moussas” — learned via bursts of blue confetti that they’ll soon welcome a baby boy.

All The Details on the Posh Gender Reveal Party

Before the high-end gathering for family and friends in California, the El Moussas posted updates to their Instagram Stories, clearly giddy about the upcoming announcement.

In one photo posted on July 23, Heather shared her manicured nails, with a pink polka dot on one nail and a blue dot on another. She captioned the image, “Boy or girl what will it be?!! We find out tomorrow!!!” She also posted images of decor inspiration for their nursery, asking fans which designs they liked best, and a gorgeous floral delivery of blue and pink blooms.

Hours before the big party, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a video to her Instagram Stories of her “glam squad” doing hair and makeup for her and step-daughter Taylor, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife and HGTV host Christina Hall.

“Today is a special day! We get to find out if our baby is a boy or a girl,” Heather squealed. Asking Taylor if she was “Team Girl” or “Team Boy,” the 11-year-old answered, “Ummm, Team Girl!” Both stylists in the room also predicted a girl.

“I don’t care either way, I’m just excited to find out,” Heather said. She then posted a photo of six-year-old stepson Brayden, writing, “He’s team boy but he’s so excited either way.”

The El Moussas both also shared a photo of Heather’s white satin dress, complete with bejeweled letters on the back that spelled out “Baby El Moussa,” and some of the decor at the party. On one table, a chalkboard sign read “We truly can’t wait for HE or SHE” and party favors for guests: gold bottle openers shaped like baby bottles engraved with the words “Poppin’ Bottles,” available on Amazon.

Another table was decked out with flowers and desserts, including pink and blue sprinkled cupcakes from Hapa Cupcakes & Bakery and assorted candies. At the other end of the table, there was a box for guests to place their gender guesses inside, using pre-printed cards with pink and blue pencils.

To reveal the baby’s gender, the couple stood with their family in front of a white wall with the words “Boy or Girl?” written in gold, and a balloon arch above it. After a countdown by guests, they all released confetti cannons that released blue paper into the air. Tarek jumped up and down, kissed his wife, and yelled, “It’s a boy! It’s a boy!”

The El Moussas Announced They Were Expecting With Beach Photos

The El Moussas announced the news of Heather’s pregnancy on July 13 by posting images from a professional photo shoot on the beach with his kids. Taylor and Brayden both wore custom white t-shirts for the photos, with “Big Sister” and “Big Brother” above the announcement “Baby El Moussa Coming January 2023.”

Married in Oct. 2021, the couple had been open about their infertility. In July 2022, they told People Magazine that they were scheduled to transfer an embryo in the fall and didn’t expect to get pregnant naturally.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather told the publication. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

The 34-year-old mom-to-be added, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”