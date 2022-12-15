Erin & Ben Napier ‘Devastated’ Over Guest Star’s Death: ‘Can’t Comprehend This’

“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier have been shaken by the tragic death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who rose to stardom as the joyful DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The Napiers got to know Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, when they appeared as guests on one of their HGTV shows during the holidays last year. After Holker confirmed her husband’s death on December 14, 2022, the Napiers shared their grief and shock on social media.

Erin Napier Says Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ‘Radiated Joy’

One year before Boss’ untimely death, which has been ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, he and Holker visited the Napiers’ hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, to film a holiday episode of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” a spinoff of their hit show, “Home Town.” Boss and Holker, who met on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance,” married in 2013 and have three children.

As the host of HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen,” Holker had some experience with woodworking, but it was a first-time experience for Boss. They worked with Ben in his Scotsman woodshop as to create a giant wall-hanging maze for a nearby children’s center, where the two couples later threw a holiday party for local kids.

Following the news of Boss’ death on December 14, HGTV’s Instagram account posted a photo of Boss with the message, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Our hearts go out to his wife, Allison, his children, and his extended family.”

Ben commented on the post, “Devastated. Such an unbelievably kind and generous guy.”

Erin shared a photo of Boss in her Instagram stories and wrote, “I spent an afternoon with him filming Ben’s Workshop and I was so impressed with he and Allison’s easy kindness and playfulness with the precious kids we filmed with that day at @thesocialclublaurel. He radiated joy and genuine caring. This is so shocking. God bless their family. We are just so deeply sorry, @allisonholker.”

When Erin shared the same message on Twitter, one of her followers wrote, “I remember this episode. You guys looked like y’all had so much fun with the kids! This one is so shocking!! Love to everyone!”

Erin replied, “And decorating the Christmas tree together he was gushing about his love for Allison. I can’t comprehend this.”

Ben Napier Called Boss and Holker ‘Two People Who Have a Santa-Sized Spirit’

In the episode of “Ben’s Workshop” featuring Boss and Holker, which is still available to stream on Discovery+, Ben sang the couple’s praises as he described his celebrity guests that day.

“I get to work with two people who have a Santa-sized spirit,” he said, sharing the various TV shows they’ve starred on and what accomplished dancers they are.

“Their skill in dancing is only matched by their incredible hearts,” he continued. “Their love for each other, their love for children, their love for giving back? It is just as powerful as their dance moves.”

When the couple put on their woodworking aprons, they did so with a countdown from Boss and a spontaneously-synchronized “swoop,” ducking their heads into the aprons’ neckstraps at the same time.

Ben exclaimed, “That was like it was choreographed!”

Boss laughed, “Listen, we move. We move!”

At one point in the episode, they had a conversation about the choices people are faced with in life. As the threesome mapped out a maze with pencils on a large piece of plywood, Boss commented on how the kids will have a lot of choices for paths to take in the maze.

“It’s a lot like life,” Ben reflected. “In the middle, you gotta start making choices.”

“Absolutely,” Boss replied as Holker chimed in, “It’s complicated!”

“You go down the wrong path, sometimes you just gotta turn that stuff around,” Boss said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.