Erin Napier Reflects on Daughter Helen’s Latest Milestone

Erin and Ben Napier’s oldest daughter is heading to school.

The HGTV star marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of her radio playing Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You.”

“Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school and Helen is starting school this week,” Erin captioned the photo. “And time is flying and I will remember you baby Helen (all the other mamas sending your infants to school this year please holler at me).”

The Napiers share two daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 1. They rose to fame on HGTV’s “Home Town,” renovating houses in their community of Laurel, Mississippi. Their ever-growing franchise also includes “Home Town Takeover,” “Home Town Kickstart,” “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” and the Christmas special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.”

Erin & Ben Have Been Celebrating Helen’s Many Milestones

Helen is growing up.

As Erin documented on Instagram in May, Helen is now taking ballet. The 36-year-old shared a photo of her daughter donning a tutu and a bun.

“Her third ballet recital,” the designer wrote. “Watching the seniors on stage for their last dance crushed me and I wondered if Helen will still be dancing when she’s all grown up.”

Ben reflected on another one of Helen’s milestones, sharing a photo of his daughter and her new suitcase on Instagram.

“She is so excited about her first suitcase that she planned her own sleepover at Yaya’s without telling us,” the woodworker wrote in May. “Meanwhile, I’m fighting back tears because she’s growing up so fast, and I can’t slow it down.”

The Napiers’ Daughters Were on Hand for The Announcement of ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers had their daughters on hand when they announced the second season of their spinoff series, “Home Town Takeover.”

“Here’s some shots of our girls right after we surprised the town, and a few shots of their view,” Ben captioned a carousel of photos. “We don’t know if they get how big of a deal this is, but we hope they’re proud.”

The couple is taking their hit series on the road. According to the series description, “In this ambitious and innovative renovation series, Erin and Ben lead a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town.”

This time, the couple is enlisting the help of “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs.

“Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2, and Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” Erin announced on Instagram. “BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

Jenny commented, “amen to carrying the load! We’ve got this!!” Her husband, who is originally from Colorado, added, “So excited!!!”

“Home Town Takeover” premiered in May 2021, with the Napiers helping reinvigorate the community of Wetumpka, Alabama. They revisited the community in a reunion special, “Home Town Takeover: Where Are They Now?”

