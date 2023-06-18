Erin Napier Shares Touching Father’s Day Tribute to Husband Ben

HGTV’s “Home Town” star Erin Napier took to Instagram late in the night on Saturday, June 17 to share a special Father’s Day post in honor of her husband and co-host Ben Napier. Erin and Ben have two daughters together, Helen (5) and Mae (2).

“Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts,” Erin wrote in her post’s caption, “They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too. They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to. God gave us the finest daddy he could come up with. [Ben], we sure do love you.”

Erin’s post included a slideshow of photos of Ben in action, repairing a necklace chain with a fork while wearing a pink plastic beaded bracelet, speaking with Helen and Mae, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Ben Napier in Erin’s Latest Post

Fans flooded Erin’s comment section with happy shoutouts to Ben, as well as their own Father’s Day memories that they felt compelled to share with Erin.

“You three ladies definitely got yourself a keeper. His parents did well! I think his Momma could write a book on how to raise a son who grows into such a gentleman,” one fan wrote.

“This is lovely and beautiful and the best of what men can be. They can choose this, and some do. ❤️” another user commented.

“My husband gave me a card once that said ‘One of the most important things a father can do for his children is to love their mother’ ❤️” a third fan added.

Fans also noticed Ben’s recent physical transformation apparent in these photos, with comments reading “He has gotten so skinny…. What’s his secret?!?” and “Holy Caboodle, he’s lost a crap ton of weight and is looking fantastic”. In recent months, Ben has shared that he has set up a home gym in the family’s house and has been working towards a more active lifestyle so that he can be the best dad possible for Helen and Mae, with a side effect of this change being weight loss.

Ben Napier Shares Throwback Childhood Photo

Back in May 2023, Ben shared a throwback photo from one of his school picture days as a child. The school photo shows Ben with his brown hair hanging in his face, large wire frame glasses, and a black and blue striped shirt that reads “BUGLEBOY”.

“That time I showed up to picture day knowing I was gonna stunt cause I’d just gotten new eyeglasses just like my granddaddy’s. Lookin fresh to death with my #BugleBoy shirt tucked in. #4eyes #specsappeal,” Ben wrote in the post’s caption.

One fan noted in the comments that Ben doesn’t wear glasses anymore, and unless he started using contact lenses, was confused as to why this was, and Ben replied in the comment section, writing that he “wore lenses that helped strengthen a muscle in my eyes. 2 years later, I had better than 20/20 vision”.

