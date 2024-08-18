‘Home Town’ Fans Worry About ‘Burn Out’ After Erin Napier’s Latest Photo of Ben

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have had quite the busy year, taking on a new season of “Home Town Takeover” alongside their usual “Home Town” commitments. In an August 17 Instagram post, Erin shared a photo of Ben sitting at a workbench in his woodshop, looking into the camera and sporting a blue cap with a patch reading “Dang!” on the front.

“I got to film in the woodshop with this very tired daddy,” Erin captioned her post, which sparked fans to reach out in the comment section, worried that the Napiers may be overworking themselves.

“Love love love Home town. Try not to burn out, though we need more of Ben and Erin 😍,” one fan commented.

Fans Send Their Support to Ben & Erin Napier

While one fan looked at the bright side, commenting, “Daddy duties are the best kind of tired,” many others left messages encouraging the Napiers to take time to rest amidst their busy schedules as parents, designers, contractors, and television personalities.

“Take time to smell the roses and watch those babies grow because before you know it they are off to university. Love your show,” one fan added.

“Take some rest Ben cause we want to enjoy you and your lovely family for much much longer ❤️,” another user commented.

“Hope Ben catches up on his rest! Wish you both the best. 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖,” a third fan shared.

Amidst the support, two users also shared that they got to see Ben filming for “Home Town” through the window looking into his woodshop at Scotsman General Store. “We were there yesterday while they were filming and Ben waved at us. Made my daughter’s day! Love your hometown!” one user wrote, while another added, “There was 6 women from Alex city , Al there! We watched for a while. Saw beautiful children and beautiful friends!! Loved out visit!!😊”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Opened Up About the Unseen Stresses of Being an HGTV Star

Erin and Ben’s network co-star Mina Starsiak Hawk recently shared her own peek behind the curtain of her life as a reality star, designer, and contractor in an August 16 post, responding to fan comments that she had seemed “rude” or “cranky” during her newest special “Good Bones: New Beginnings”.

“Running a business is hard. Having employees is hard. Bearing the full weight of financial responsibilities is hard. Making TV….. Easy. Fun. If you ever even “clock in” you have the liberty to clock out the second cameras go down. Making TV while being the only individual with something on the line after the cameras go down, really freaking hard y’all,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her post’s caption, going on to request that viewers “keep your unkind words to yourself because life is mean enough and hard enough without strangers telling you how awful you are for a variety of different reasons.”

Many network stars took to Mina’s comment section to send her support, including Jenn Todryk who wrote, “No one likes to hear people on tv talk about how tv is hard… tv is the hardest thing I’ve ever done and I’m not even talking about the physical efforts 🫠 *natural child birth was the hardest physically 😂.”

“This business is definitely not for the faint of heart ♥️ – sending love your way,” Sarah Baeumler added.

