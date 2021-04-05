Home Town Spinoff Premiere, Theme and Details Revealed

Erin and Ben Napier are staying busy.

With the fifth season of Home Town premiering earlier this year and Ben taking on a solo project with Home Town: Ben’s Work Shop, the couple has found time to work on yet another series Home Town Take Over.

Erin was excited to share the details of the premiere date on Instagram:

“Watch when episode 1 of the 6 week series, Home Town Takeover, premieres on @hgtv Sunday, MAY 2 at 8/7 ct or on @discoveryplus anytime that day. I can’t believe we did it!”

Fans shared Erin’s enthusiasm.

One commenter responded, “I’ve just been twiddling my thumbs because nothing will compare to hometown takeover kind of busy. Cannot wait for the show!!”

Home Town Takeover is Home Town on Steroids’

On Home Town, Erin and Ben each bring their unique skillset to the table to help families renovate historic homes in Laurel, Mississippi. But in Home Town Takeover, that objective is taken to another level.

Now the couple finds themselves in Wetumpka, Alabama, along with a team of renovation experts to help revitalize the small town. People in and around the area appreciate the changes that took place.

One person wrote on Instagram:

Ben & Erin Thank you so much for everything you did in Wetumpka; I live on Lake Jordan so Wetumpka is our adopted hometown and we loved watching it being transformed and can’t wait to see everything! Everything looks so good and we see the revitalization journey continuing which is also exciting! Thank you for sharing your expertise and helping other towns with momentum for growth and revitalization

Early last year, HGTV put out a “nationwide call” looking for small towns to renovate. The towns population had to be 40,000 or less. According to HGTV’s David L. Haynes, “Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street.”

The Napier’s selected Wetumpka, out of a half-million entries. In a separate article, Haynes wrote:

Population: 8,278. (Sahhh-LUTE!) For the record, Wetumpka was selected from among no less than half a million photo and video submissions representing more than 2,600 towns across the U.S. It’s one gem of a classic, small Southern town, but one not without its share of challenges and a need for some structural and aesthetic enhancements.

Other fans are hoping the Napier’s visit their small town as well. One fan responded with this comment on Instagram, “I can’t wait! My town entered too! It was fun making our video. The small-town love and sense of security you get is magical! You and Ben do amazing work I’m so excited for this series”.

Wetumpka Fell on Hard Times

In 2019 the small town was hit by a devastating tornado, causing damage to multiple homes and buildings.

TPI Media posted on Instagram about the destruction, adding a Quote from Mayor Jerry Willis:

It has taken a toll on us. We have historic buildings, historic churches, everything totally destroyed. Homes that have been here for 100 years, and they’re flat on the ground… We just pray we can all come together and put this all back together, and it’ll be even better when it’s all put back together.

Some people took to social media to express their feelings. In one post we see the American flag and debris from the tornado.

While another person shared this post, which almost seemed like a cry for help.

The Napier’s did not specifically mention this event or the town’s need for a makeover, but it may have been a factor in their selection.

As of May 2, the 6-episode docuseries can be watched on HGTV or streamed and binge-watched on Discovery+.

