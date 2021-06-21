How Erin & Ben Napier Lives Have Changed Since Becoming Parents

“Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier became first-time parents when their daughter, Helen, was born in January 2018. The couple had their second child, Mae, on May 28, 2021. During a recent interview on the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast, which was recorded while Erin was pregnant with Mae, the Napiers discussed how their lives have been affected since becoming parents.

Erin Spoke About Turning Down More Work Because of Helen

While speaking to Linda and Drew Scott, the couple referenced that “Home Town” premiered on HGTV in 2016, meaning their careers were well-established before having their first daughter. Ben explained that they have a “support system around them” and hired “an incredible nanny” to look after Helen while they are working on their show. Erin then revealed that she has known the woman who “watches Helen” for most of her life and suggested she did not like calling her a “nanny.”

“She was my babysitter when I was little,” explained the 35-year-old. “Nanny is such like a Hollywood word. People don’t have nannies [in Laurel, Mississippi]. That’s silly.”

Erin then revealed that having children has “change[d] [their] priorities.” Ben immediately agreed with his wife’s sentiments.

“It literally changes everything. I mean, every decision you make,” said the 37-year-old.

Erin explained that once the couple had Helen, they felt more comfortable turning down certain job opportunities. She noted that she and Ben have become “very good at saying no because Helen is more important.”

Erin Had Serious Health Issues Before Having Children

On top of having a demanding career, Erin also had some serious health issues prior to becoming a mother. According to People Magazine, she had “a mystery illness” from 2004 to 2014, caused by “a perforated appendix.” Once doctors realized what was wrong, she underwent surgery. The publication noted that while the surgery was successful, there was still “damage left behind,” which lessened her chance of having biological children without the help of a surrogate.