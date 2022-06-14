Erin Napier Shares Daughter Mae’s Latest Milestones for Her 1st Birthday

Erin and Ben Napier are the proud parents of a one-year-old. In honor of their daughter Mae’s birthday, Erin took to Instagram with her latest milestones.

“Mae turned one year old a couple weeks ago,” the HGTV star captioned a photo of her youngest child. “She says dada, mama, yaya, mmmm (for milk!), hen (helen!), hey! Her favorite book is Goodnight Moon, her favorite food is banana, when she hugs my neck she sighs ‘ooooh. oooooh,’ she loves to dance, and could walk by herself if she would let go of my one finger she believes keeps her on her size 3 feet.”

The “Home Town” host revealed in the comments that “Goodnight Moon” was also a favorite of her oldest daughter, Helen, 4.

The 36-year-old continued, “She is my adventurous one, fearless, climbing and falling, but always ready to get back up and try it again. So thankful for this angel girl’s life.”

The Napiers welcomed Mae, named after Erin’s Aunt Mae, on May 28, 2022. According to People, she was born at 8:23 a.m. weighing 7 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19.5 inches.

While selective, the couple does share occasional glimpses into their daughters’ lives. As Erin revealed on Instagram in April 2022, “If Mae wanders off after I put her on the floor to crawl, I can always find her in the closet, trying to touch that baby in the mirror.”

Mae Was Born With Congenital Defects

Mae’s first year of life included some health struggles, Erin revealed in an Instagram post reflecting on 2021.

“Baby Mae was born and we know now our family is complete,” wrote the author of “The Lantern House.” “She was our only missing piece. Helen has thrived as her big sister.”

Erin added, “Mae was born with some congenital defects from the womb but is doing great in physical therapy, and is getting stronger everyday—almost crawling, always smiling. She is the sweetest and easiest baby the good Lord ever made.”

Helen Turned 4 in January 2022

The “Home Town Kickstart” stars celebrated their eldest daughter’s birthday on January 3, 2022.

“Today, my first baby turned 4,” Erin captioned an Instagram post. “We made a blue Elsa cake together, and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein & sesame street chicken) and her framily.”

She reflected on Helen’s small world amid a pandemic.

“The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks,” Erin continued. “Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small. She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them.”

She concluded, “Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.”

Helen is growing up, as Ben revealed on Instagram. The “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” star captioned a photo of her new “Frozen” themed suitcase, “She is so excited about her first suitcase that she planned her own sleepover at Yaya’s without telling us. Meanwhile, I’m fighting back tears because she’s growing up so fast, and I can’t slow it down.”

