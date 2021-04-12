HGTV Couple Reveal Life Changing News

Erin and Ben Napier are expecting baby number two, and the pair took to social media to share the news.

Erin wrote on Instagram, “By now, most of you know that in just a few weeks, we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums.”

Read the full post below.

Ben also shared his thoughts:

I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it’s time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister. It makes me even happier to know that there’ll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us. There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we would have kids. I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us.

The HGTV stars already have one daughter, 3-year-old Helen. In an interview with People, the pair revealed they expect their second baby girl in May 2021.

The Napier’s learned of the pregnancy last September while shooting their shows, Home Town in Laurel, Mississippi, and Home Town Takeover in Wetumpka, Alabama.

With such busy lives, the Napier’s knew a new baby would be a lot to handle, but they were ready.

“We were like, ‘Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it. We don’t remember anything, but I’m glad somebody was filming all of it.” Erin tells People.

Ben also explains in reference to traveling, filming, and the new baby, “The last six months of 2020 really, you know, it was rough. It’s all a blur.”

Erin Napier Did Not Know if She Could Have Children

The HGTV star suffered from years of health issues that would cause hours of pain, fever and leave her in bed for days.

Ben speaks of these years in an interview with People, “We went through everything, from doctors thinking it might be something really bad like cancer to saying it was in Erin’s head.”

The Napier’s eventually discovered that Erin’s pain source was a perforated appendix; the appendix would rupture and heal, causing the designer’s organs to bond together with scar tissue.

Doctors removed the scar tissue, but Erin was told that she might not conceive a child.

The news did not detour the Napier’s from trying to get pregnant.

In 2018 Erin took to Instagram to announce her first daughter’s birth, with a heart emoji and four photos.

How Long Have Ben and Erin Napier Been Married?

The duo first met in college on the campus of Ole Miss while working on the school’s yearbook in 2004 and later married in 2008.

The Napier’s celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in November 2020, and both took to social media to commemorate the event.

Ben wrote, “12 years ago. We said I do. We’ve said it everyday since, and will say it everyday going forward. Being @erinapier’s husband is the only thing I’m really great at. I have to work at everything else”.

Erin posted her and Ben’s wedding video, admitting to getting “a little teary”,

Found our old wedding video and got a little teary. 12 years ago today. Still so thankful to be your wife, @scotsman.co. (watch for @malraz and @jobforjim — they got engaged that night!) music: lloyd, i’m ready to be heartbroken by @cameraobscuraband and by your side by blue mountain

Watch the entire video below:

Home Town is currently in it’s fifth season airing on HGTV.

