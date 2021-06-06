Erin Napier Reveals How Her Husband Ben Has Acted Since Mae’s Birth

Since 2016, Erin Napier has co-starred with her husband of 12 years, Ben, on the hit HGTV series “Home Town.” The show’s popularity has to do with the fact that fans appreciate the couple’s impressive renovation skills and the chemistry that they have with each other.

Erin Napier Uploaded a Sweet Post About Her Husband on Instagram

According to Pop Culture, Erin recently took to Instagram, proving that Ben is just as sweet to her in real life as he is on-camera. The picture showed her husband giving their newborn daughter, Mae, a bottle while looking toward the camera. In the caption of the post, Erin listed the ways Ben has been a supportive spouse since Mae’s birth on May 28.

“If he’s not scooping me up off the sofa as I’m still recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking [their three-year-old daughter] Helen swimming. And I have kissed him every time he’s in arm’s reach because I know exactly how lucky we all are. [Heart-eye emoji],” read a portion of the caption.

Erin also implored her followers to express gratitude to their partners.

“A reminder for those with spouses: tell them often — ‘thank you for everything you do for us.’ and MEAN IT,” wrote the HGTV star.

Ben was quick to respond to his wife’s sweet message in the post’s comments section.

“Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for us, lover,” commented the 37-year-old.

Erin Recently Discussed Giving Her Newborn Daughter Formula

As fans are aware, Erin often gives her followers a glimpse at her personal life on Instagram. US Weekly reported that earlier this week, the mother-of-two revealed on the popular social media platform that she has decided to formula-feed Mae. In a June 3 post, the 35-year-old stated that she wanted to give “a little encouragement for [mothers] who weren’t able to breastfeed, like [herself].” She wrote that those who chose to give their children formula should not be made “to feel less than or belittled” for their decision. Erin went on to say that she also gave Helen formula, who has consistently been in good health.

“[Helen] has no allergies, has always been a healthy weight, no big sicknesses, slept through the night by 6 weeks, smart as a whip, and is just as in love with and attached to her mama as her breastfed friends are to theirs. Formula is our friend at this house!” wrote Erin.

The HGTV star also asserted that formula will help Mae gain weight and her “little matchstick legs get chunky and strong.”

Quite a few of Erin’s followers commented that they appreciated her post about formula-feeding.

“No one looking in on a kindergarten class will be able to point out the Formula Fed or Breast Fed babies. Fed is ALWAYS best! [heart emoji] Congrats on your new addition!” wrote one commenter.

“Good for you… there should never be shame for women who can’t or choose not to breastfeed [heart-eyes emoji],” added another Instagram user.

“As long as they’re fed… Doesn’t matter which you choose. What’s best for you! [heart emoji],” commented a third follower.

