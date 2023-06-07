Video Surfaces of Erin Napier Singing

HGTV’s “Home Town” host Erin Napier is a woman of many talents. In addition to her thriving design business, visual art, and writing projects, a video recently re-surfaced of Napier bringing her singing talents to the forefront.

House Beautiful reported on the clip, from February 2011, in which Napier accompanies herself on a red electric guitar while singing Janis Joplin’s version of “Me and Bobby McGee” (originally written by Kris Kristofferson and performed by Roger Miller), which she said was “always what people ask me to play”, at City Centre Crepes & Coffeehouse in Laurel, Mississippi.

Erin Napier Used to Be in a Band

Erin Napier sings "Bobby McGee" Erin Napier sings "Bobby McGee" at City Centre Crepes & Coffeehouse in Downtown Laurel. February 17, 2011. 2011-02-18T04:37:01Z

The Youtube user that shared Erin’s singing clip also had videos of the HGTV star from other Laurel events around this same time, including her renditions on “Hey Ya” by Outkast, “Many the Miles” by Sara Bareilles, and “Who Will Save Your Soul” by Jewel.

Just before her Sara Bareilles performance, Napier reflected on her musical journey, telling the audience “I used to do this all the time when I was 14 or 15 and Shane was my guitar teacher and I played here a lot so this is kind of weird doing it again.”

“Home Town” fans have loved seeing Napier’s talents expanding over the years, and many commented about her singing voice on the videos.

“I loved Erin (and Ben) when hometown started, and now love her a little bit more! One of my favorite songs ever. Erin, you’re amazing! God bless her!” one user wrote under her Janis Joplin cover.

“Wow! A talented artist tv personality, wife, mother and now I find out she can sing, too! What a talented and genuinely nice person. Awesome!” another user commented.

“WoW Erin that is just BEAUTIFUL… I hope your beautiful voice and sweet persona gets a record deal….. I’d love to hear you do more Joplin maybe some Morrisette…. so amazing👍” a third fan added.

Napier has years of performance experience, as she shared in an August 2021 social media post that was in a band called Sunday’s Maria “(an homage to Maria from all those [Counting Crows] songs)” in high school. Napier confirmed in her post’s caption, “…we played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs. I played at coffee shops and made my gas money. I had a hula girl on the dashboard of my Mitsubishi Eclipse and a ‘Joe Patti for President 🐠’ sticker on the bumper. #themoreyouknow”.

Erin & Ben Napier Presented at the Country Music Awards

Although Napier focuses on her design work and HGTV show to pay the bills, she and her husband Ben Napier are still very much into music and have made friends with some big names in the music world as well. In November 2022, the Napiers were given the honor of presenting at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. What’s more, they were able to present the award for Male Vocalist of the Year to their good friend Chris Stapleton.

“It got a little dusty on the stage for me,” Ben wrote on Instagram, reflecting on the moment, “This was a big moment for us, and to be able to present Chris with his 6th male vocalist of the year award amplified it even more. We will tell our grandchildren about this night.”

