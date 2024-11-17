Erin & Ben Napier Celebrate Major Milestone for ‘Home Town’ Family Member

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier took to Instagram on November 16 to celebrate a major milestone for a member of their “Home Town” family, friend and former client Kendall Simoneau.

“Four years ago we gave [Kendall] The Quilt. Two years ago her old friend Tyler came into the picture and became more than a friend. Today they became husband and wife. We are so thrilled for you, friend! ❤️ 🎉 (ps – y’all ever fall in love with your husband all over again at a wedding?),” Erin captioned her post, which was filled with photos of her and Ben celebrating Kendall and Tyler’s wedding day.

“I remember her (and the quilt)! So happy for her! What a blessing to find love twice ❤️,” one user commented.

“Wishing Kendall and Tyler a lifetime of adventures ❤️,” another fan chimed in.

“Awww that’s wonderful news!! I’m so happy for her and her new hubby along with everyone else there in Laurel. I was watching old episodes of hometown and saw hers the other day. ❤️ 🙌,” a third fan added.

What is ‘The Quilt’ From ‘Home Town’?

Not everybody remembered The Quilt from Kendall’s episode of “Home Town”, and after one user reached out to ask in Erin’s comment section, she had other users fill in the gaps, writing, “who wants to tell her 🥹.”

“Kendall was grieving the loss of her husband, Kurt. Erin got handwritten letters, notes and cards from Kurt. She took them to a woman who makes quilts. The quiltmaker and her husband took the original messages and had them stitched onto squares of the quilt. They used thread slightly darker than the cloth. That made the messages harder for others to read and for Kendall’s eyes only. Imagine being able to read those words and seeing them in your husband’s handwriting. I tear up just thinking about it. 😢,” one fan explained in response.

This user’s memory was spot on, as Kendall (a former employee of the Napiers’) and her mother Cheri were looking for a house in the city of Laurel, after Kendall had grown lonely living in the country home she had built with her late husband, Kurt. The Napiers helped her find her new home (which she is set to share with her new husband Tyler, as Erin confirmed in her comments) in season 5 episode 6 of “Home Town”, “A Laurel Hug”.

Erin went the extra mile for Kendall by enlisting the help of local quilt-makers Mr. Mike and Miss Cathy to help stitch Kurt’s handwritten notes into a quilt for Kendall, which had her and her mother in tears during the episode’s big reveal.

“Those letters, I’ve cherised them since the [car] accident, and I think that was just a sweet way to bring Kurt into the home,” Kendall said in the episode.

Erin Napier Saves Her Own Love Letters from Husband Ben

Love notes are a very important item in the Napier household, as Ben writes one for Erin every morning. Though he has moved away from handwriting his notes, he now types most of them out on a typewriter, leaving them for Erin to find in the morning.

Erin has saved all of Ben’s love letters, and shared a photo of her stockpile in an October 30 post, writing, “one day the girls will get his letters to me and they’ll get to know ben so well because of them. my favorite thing about this small and huge thing he does every morning while we’re all asleep.”

