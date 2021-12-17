Erin & Ben Napier Reveal Why They Work Well Together

Real-life couple Ben and Erin Napier star in HGTV’s hit series, “Home Town.” Now the couple is revealing why they work so well together.

“We just don’t know any other way,” Erin explained during an appearance on “People (the TV Show!).” “I mean, this is something we were talking about the other night, but we grew up together.”

The Napiers first met in college, when Erin was just 19 years old. In the 17 years since then, the couple returned to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, became the faces of small-town revitalization through their “Home Town” franchise and welcomed two daughters, Helen and Mae.

“I’ve spent most of my life with Ben. Like, it’s getting to the point where it’s about to be where I’ve, I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t,” the mother-of-two said. She added, “We’ve kind of formed our identities around each other in a way that I think is really healthy and good.”

Ben chimed in, declaring, “We’re a team.” The 38-year-old added, “We approach everything as a team and we, man we overshare with each other.”

The Napiers’ Oversharing Includes ‘Restroom Achievements

When Erin revealed their oversharing includes “TMI” information, Ben confirmed they celebrate “restroom achievements.”

After admitting on “People (the TV Show!)” that they created an original “Poo Poo Song,” the couple provided a performance. Together they sang, “Rip dittle lip, dip, dip, dip, it’s your poo-poo. Rip dittle lip, lib, dip, dip, dip, it’s your poo-poo.”

Giggling, Erin confirmed, “That’s the whole song.”

Ben’s Santa Suit in ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop’ Caused Questions at Home

The couple will soon be seen in their upcoming holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop.” In it, Ben will don a Santa suit, which stirred up questions at home.

“So, I am Santa Claus,” he told host Kay Adams. “And they bought me a Santa Suit. It’s a really nice suit and it is awesome.”

But when their 3-year-old daughter found the suit during a game of hide-and-seek, she had questions.

The woodworker then reenacted their conversation on “People (the TV Show!).” “‘Why do you have Santa’s suit with you?’” his daughter asked him, to which Ben responded, “‘He let me borrow it.” The conversation continued, “‘You know him.’ And it’s like, ‘Mhm.’”

“In ‘Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,’ Ben Napier (HGTV’s ‘Home Town’) will welcome father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas,” according to the episode’s synopsis. “Ben also will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of ‘Design Star: Next Gen,’ to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space.”

The HGTV premiere of “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” will air on December 26, 2021, following the season 6 premiere of “Home Town.” Discovery+ users have early access to the special, which is currently available to stream.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Reveals ‘Coolest Thing’ She’s Experienced as a Mom