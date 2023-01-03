Erin Napier Shares Her 2022 Reflections

Erin Napier is looking back at her family’s milestones in a New Year’s post on Instagram. On January 1, 2023, the HGTV star captioned a photo of clouds with the personal and professional achievements of her, her husband Ben and their two daughters, Helen and Mae.

While they had a busy year, Erin admitted on Instagram, “I didn’t plan much of that, and I don’t intend to make plans for this year either.”

“God has it figured out, and I’m such a tiny part of His great big work in progress, overwhelmed daily by the way He heaps goodness and blessings onto our life and leads us through the darkness when it comes,” she continued. “I’m thankful we get to do it again, another year raising two precious girls with @scotsman.co is everything I could ever want. Let’s see what happens next!”

Ben & Erin Napier Renovated Their Country Home

After sharing glimpses of the renovation process online, Ben and Erin finished their country getaway in 2022.

“We renovated the farm for nearly a year and finished it up in March, exactly 10 years after we finished the renovation on our town house,” Erin wrote in her post.

The family also celebrated their first holidays in the house, revealing they “hosted Easter Sunday lunch at the farm” on Instagram. Erin added, “Our first Christmas at the farm was wintry magic with fires in every fireplace daily.”

Ben and Erin showcased their country home transformation in an episode of their hit series, “Home Town.” The series follows the couple as they renovate houses in their community of Laurel, Mississippi.

Ben & Erin Napier Made Their Acting Debut

It continued to be a busy year for the HGTV stars, who announced the return of their hit spinoff series.

Teaming up with Jenny and Dave Marrs, Erin wrote that “we filmed season 2 of Home Town Takeover in Fort Morgan, Colorado.”

The Napiers also made their acting debut, with Erin writing, “we got to be in a movie.” The couple appeared in “A Christmas Open House,” one of HGTV’s two Christmas movies for 2022.

Erin Napier Wrote a New York Times Bestselling Book

Erin also looked back on the release of her first children’s book.

“The Lantern House” was published in May 2022, featuring her friend Adam Trest as the illustrator. As she wrote on Instagram, “It was a NYT Bestseller!”

Erin also teased an upcoming project, writing on Instagram, “I wrote another book that’s coming out this fall (!!!)”

This will be the 37-year-old’s third book. She previously wrote “Make Something Good Today” with her husband.

Erin Napier Celebrated Her Daughters’ Milestones

The Napiers’ young daughters continue to reach new milestones, with Erin writing on Instagram that their daughter Mae “started walking and talking and turned one year old.”

The youngest Napier also “went to NYC for the first time,” Erin wrote.

For the five-year-old daughter, Helen, 2022 was the year she “started 4K school.”

Erin revealed on Instagram that the family “listened to the Brave soundtrack nonstop in the spring.” They also welcomed a new member. After revealing on Instagram that Helen was missing their late dog, Baker, the family welcomed a puppy named “Baker 2,” Erin wrote.

Though, this year was not without its challenges. Erin shared an anecdote about her oldest daughter in the Instagram post. She wrote, “we didn’t sleep all February thanks to Helen seeing 5 minutes of the black and white Frankenstein on TCM.”

Ben & Erin Napier Celebrated New Adventures

Erin shared some of her other highlights for the year, which included staying the night “in the hospital with tonsil troubles,” spending a week “totally unplugged” at Smith Lake and opening their third store, The Scent Library.

She revealed her husband and co-host Ben got to channel his inner sports fan this year. As Erin wrote on Instagram, “Ben got to meet Coach K with his daddy and brothers at a Duke game, then we saw him coach his last game in New Orleans, Ben and the boys went to Sonoma to see a race.”

The couple also attended the CMA Awards. They presented “male vocalist of the year to our friend @chrisstapleton at the CMA Awards in a dress procured for me by my high school idol @drewbarrymore,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her Instagram caption, Erin also revealed the couple appeared on their fifth People Magazine cover.

