Erin Napier Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

HGTV host Erin Napier took to social media to address fan speculation that she is pregnant after a recent episode of “Home Town”. Along with her co-host and husband Ben Napier, Erin has two daughters, Helen and Mae. This week, she confirmed in an Instagram story that she is not expecting, and that the Napiers will remain a family of four for the foreseeable future.

Erin was direct with her followers, writing, “re: last night’s episode, I am not expecting, I just don’t drink coffee. I will not be expecting. y’all don’t have to google thinking we are dropping cryptic hints. There are no hints. Our family is complete. It is weird and a bit rude to constantly speculate if a woman is pregnant.”

Fans Asked if Erin Napier Was Pregnant After She Skipped Drinking Coffee

Fan speculation that Erin Napier may be pregnant came out of this week’s episode of “Home Town” (season 7 episode 3, “The Mullet House”), where Erin and her husband Ben Napier helped Laurel, Mississippi native Alex and her fiancé Wes renovate Alex’s grandmother’s house, which they had purchased from her.

During the episode, Alex and Wes have the Napiers over to Wes’s coffee business, Manuscript Coffee, for a tasting. As the Napiers headed inside, Ben let out a big “Woohoo!” and said, “I am fixing to get totally jacked on some espresso!” Erin laughed and replied, “What am I going to drink?” to which Ben answered, “You can just smell it.” Despite this being a short, three-sentence exchange, fans found it odd that Erin would skip out on the coffee tasting, and started to wonder if this may indicate her possibly being pregnant.

“When Ben and Erin ere going in for the coffee tasting, Erin made the remark ‘But what am I going to drink?’ I immediately googled to see if I missed a baby #3 announcement 😂,” one fan commented on Erin’s Instagram after the episode aired.

Erin responded in a similar tone to her Instagram story, writing, “No. It gets old people always speculating that everything is a cryptic hint that i am expecting. Our family is complete. I just don’t drink coffee.”

Erin Napier Faced Pregnancy Speculation Last Season

This season 7 episode is not the first time fans have wondered whether or not Erin Napier was expecting a younger sibling for Helen and Mae. Last year, during “Home Town” season 6, fans noticed Erin had a baby bump in some of the episodes, and were confused as they remembered her being pregnant with Mae one year prior to that in season 5, according to Reality Tidbit.

