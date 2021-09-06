HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares Precious Moment With Baby Mae

“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier became parents on January 3, 2018, when their daughter, Helen, was born. On May 30, 2021, Erin announced the arrival of the couple’s second child, Mae, on Instagram. The mother-of-two occasionally allows her fans to get a glimpse of her family life. For instance, on September 6, Erin uploaded a picture of Mae on Instagram. The photo showed the 4-month-old lying on what appears to be an infant support pillow. A couch and bookshelves can be seen in the background.

“Rainy days are my favorite at home,” wrote the home renovator in the post’s caption.

Quite a few Instagram users commented on the post.

“So Precious!!! Love how you dress both girls in soft colors!!! [red heart emoji],” wrote one fan.

“So sweet!!! Looks like a strawberry blonde,” added a different Instagram user.

“When you have a baby to snuggle then yes rainy days are great [red heart emoji] [raised hand emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” shared a third commenter in reference to Erin’s caption.

The Napiers Discussed Being Working Parents in 2020

During a January 2020 interview with BUILD Series, the Napiers briefly discussed being working parents. The couple shared that they were concerned about Helen when they were first approached to film “Home Town: Takeover.” As fans are aware, the “Home Town” spin-off was filmed in Wetumpka, Alabama. Ben revealed that he and his wife had mentioned to HGTV that they were interested in taking on other projects.

“We don’t want to burn out on ‘Home Town,’ we want to change it up a little bit. And then they came to us and were like we’re going to do a whole town,” said Ben.

Erin shared that they “immediately thought of their daughter,” who was 2-years-old at the time of the interview.

“I mean the complicated thing with us is Helen’s mommy or daddy doesn’t leave and go to work. We both have to be together wherever we go, so somebody has to be with her and so it’s like I can’t be with her if Ben does something. We have to do it together. And so we thought immediately how do we do that with a 2-year-old? How do you like to just go to another town? I mean, she comes with us, right? So it’s just more complicated once you have kids you have to think about them,” explained Erin.

Erin & Ben Napier Spoke About Their Relationship

During the BUILD Series interview, the Napiers, who wed in 2008, shared how their relationship has been so successful. Ben revealed that he and his wife “tell each other everything as it happens.”

“There’s not anything to fight over if you know everything. There are no surprises. There’s less to have a disagreement over,” said Erin.

The mother-of-two also shared that she is appreciative toward Ben.

“This is something I started when Helen was born and Ben was really just working overtime to take care of me because I was recovering. And he was helping with anything Helen needed too. To hold their hand and say thank you for everything you do for us. Like I think it’s important to say thank you and be sincere about it, not just a flippant thank you,” said the 36-year-old.

