Erin Napier Shares Pictures From When She Was in a Band

While HGTV star Erin Napier is known for remodeling homes in Laurel, Mississippi, she has several other interests. The mother-of-two recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram seemingly taken when she was a teenager. In the first two photos, she sat down in front of a microphone while holding a guitar. The third image showed an unidentified person playing the drums behind her.

Erin gave her Instagram followers some information about her band in the post’s caption.

“Something you didn’t know: In high school, I had a band called Sunday’s Maria (an homage to Maria from all those @countingcrows songs) and we played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette [sic] and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs. I played at coffee shops and made my gas money. I had a hula girl on the dashboard of my Mitsubishi Eclipse and a ‘Joe Patti for President [fish emoji]’ sticker on the bumper. #themoreyouknow,” wrote the 35-year-old.

Quite a few fans were quick to comment on the post.

“Shut up! Ani DiFranco got me through college. Before my husband and I were married he took me to see her in New Orleans. This was many years later and we were young professionals and did NOT fit in, but I didn’t care and I sang my heart out! [heart-eye emoji],” commented a social media user.

Erin responded to the comment, writing, “I also saw her play in nola.. in 2003 or 2004.. wonder if we were at the same show!”

The HGTV star also replied to a fan who was curious about the whereabouts of the guitar in her pictures.

“I hope you still have that Les Paul!” wrote the social media user.

“I do indeed,” replied the famed home renovator.

Erin Napier Discussed Music in July 2021

Erin mentioned her relationship with music while being interview for the “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, hosted by Sid Evans, in July 2021. When Evans inquired whether she considered being a musician for her line of work, she shared that she was not interested in that career path.

“I’ve never written a song. I like to play cover songs. That’s fun to me. But I’m no songwriter and I know people who are great ones and I just couldn’t,” explained Erin.

She went on to say that she is out of practice.

“I used to be a musician. I’m so bad now,” said Erin.

Erin & Ben Napier Shared That They Want Their Daughter, Helen, To Explore Artistic Endeavors

While being a musician is not Erin’s main priority, she and Ben want their eldest daughter Helen, 3, to explore musicality, along with other artistic endeavors. During a December 2020 interview with People magazine, Ben noted that he and his wife are focused on “nurturing creativity in her.”

“I want her to learn woodworking and I hope she wants to learn painting. I want her to learn how to do things with her hands. I think that’s undervalued now,” said Erin.

Ben went on to say that “even if she ends up being an accountant, [he] still wants her to know something about music and art and making things.”

