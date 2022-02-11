Erin Napier Shares Inside Look at Bathroom Renovation in New Country Home

Renovation is underway at the new country home of Erin and Ben Napier. While fans will have to tune into HGTV’s “Home Town” to see the final product, Erin is sharing an inside look at their bathroom on her Instagram account.

“Our country house work in progress…” she captioned a video tour of the room. “Now let’s play a game. Tell me all about the design you think I will apply to my own bathroom. The flooring? The colors? The finishes? Whatever! Give me your best guesses!”

One suggestion came from Erin’s sister-in-law, Lauren, who quipped, “Shag carpet and toilet seat cover, napier plaid wallpaper, and a blue devil blue bathtub. You’re welcome.”

The graphic designer responded, “you know my heart.”

She also wrote, “DING DING DING” to a fan who commented, “Definitely not a double sink.” The “Home Town Takeover” host has previously shared her preference for the extra counter space over a second sink.

The Napiers will document the renovation of their country home on season 6 of their hit series, “Home Town.” They bought the property to give their daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months – the same country experience they had growing up.

“It’s a very old house that was added onto in the ’80s,” the 36-year-old told People in December 2021. The publication reported other improvements will include the laundry room, kitchen, library, playroom, study and the girls’ bedrooms.

Erin Napier Shared Mock-Ups of Renovations on Their Country Home

Erin has previously shared some of their renovation plans through her social media.

On January 17, 2022, the mother-of-two shared a mock-up of built-ins on her Instagram. She wrote, “a tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none.”

She noted that she is “forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects” from the southern Mississippi design firm, Lake + Land Studio, LLC. As Erin wrote, they “always help us problem solve the houses” on “Home Town.”

She shared another mock-up, this time for her daughters’ rooms.

As she wrote in the Instagram post on January 23, 2022, “more ideas at the country house: the cousin cubby for sleepovers in the girls’ rooms!”

The Napiers Are Keeping Their Current Home

The Napiers are keeping their current home, calling it their “dream house,” and turning their country property into a weekend escape. As Ben told People, “It’s sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends.”

While they love their current house, which served as the inspiration for Erin’s upcoming children’s book “The Lantern House,” the couple noticed the lack of space for their growing daughters.

As Erin told People, “We were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls.”

