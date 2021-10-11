Erin Napier Shares Picture of Ben Reuniting With Their Daughter

“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier became parents in January 2018 when their first daughter, Helen, was born. The HGTV personalities welcomed their second child Mae in May 2018. Erin recently uploaded a sweet snap of her husband and eldest child embracing on social media.

Erin’s Photo Showed Ben Holding Their 3-Year-Old Daughter, Helen

The post, uploaded on October 10, showed Ben holding Helen in what appears to be in a kitchen. The 38-year-old closed his eyes as he wrapped his arms around his 3-year-old daughter.

In the caption of the post, Erin explained that her husband had been away from his family for a relatively short amount of time.

“[O]ne night apart is too much for all the girls in our house. he’s home! [three heart emoji],” read the post’s caption.

Many social media users flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation for the picture.

“Wow. That is a keeper picture. You have an amazing man right there!” shared a fan.

“This photo is so filled with love. What a beautiful life your sweet family has! You and Ben and your daughters bring sunshine to all of our lives! [house with garden emoji] [sun emoji] [pink heart emoji],” commented another.

“It looks like one night apart is too much for Daddy too [red heart emoji] such a sweet picture.,” added a different commenter.

Erin did not specify where her husband went in her Instagram post. That being said, Ben shared an Instagram post on October 9 and tagged his location as Ocean Springs, Mississippi, which is over 100 miles away from the Napier’s hometown, Laurel, Mississippi. The post consisted of six photos. The first, fifth, and sixth photos featured a red car. The third picture showed a sign for The TatoNut Shop, a doughnut shop located in Ocean Springs. Fans could get a better few of the doughnuts in the fourth photo.

“Early morning donut run to @thetatonutshop and a sunrise beach cruise. #wheninrome #cruisinthecoast,” captioned Ben.

A handful of commenters shared that they were familiar with Ocean Springs.

“We used to live in Ocean Springs, in Gulf Hills. Two of my favorite things were tatonuts, and fresh shrimp right off the boat!” shared one commenter.

“I love this town! We have family here and have been visiting for over 40 years. Would love to live here [red heart emoji],” wrote another fan.

“The Tato Nut is the best! My dad grew up in OS in a house on Government Street,” chimed in a third social media user.

Erin Napier Spoke About Spending Time With Ben During a June 2021 Interview

During a June 2021 appearance on the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast, hosted by Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan, Erin and Ben shared that they do not typically spend time away from each other. The couple explained that they began dating when they were attending Jones County Junior College in 2004. They shared that their romance started after Erin volunteered to help put together a piece on Ben for their school’s yearbook.

“We don’t know how to work without each other. We’ve really seriously been like together since that day in the yearbook room. We’ve never been apart,” shared Erin.

READ NEXT: Why Christina Haack Gave Away Her Family Dog