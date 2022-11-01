HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Share Hardest Part of Filming Their New Movie

Ben Napier of HGTV‘s “Home Town” is admittedly one of the world’s biggest fans of Christmas. He loves everything about the holiday and has even been known to listen to holiday music in the summer. So being asked to appear alongside his wife Erin in a brand new Christmas movie felt like a dream — until the weather had them both sweating bullets.

Christmas in August: Ben & Erin Napier Were ‘So Hot’ Filming Their First Movie

The Napiers’ first movie — “A Christmas Open House” — premieres on Discovery+ on November 11, 2022. The film, starring actors Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk, is about an Atlanta house stager played by Stevens who has to work with her former high school crush, a realtor played by Rasuk, to get her mom’s home ready to sell before the holidays. With little time and competing goals, they ask local artists Henry and Sarah Wright — played by the Napiers — for help.

The Napiers, who’ve become one of HGTV’s most beloved couples, have revealed filming in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, was unforgettable — thanks in part to the blistering heat. On November 1, Erin uploaded a trailer for the movie to Instagram and wrote what it was really like to film their scenes in the August heat.

She wrote, “Now that Halloween is behind us… #AChristmasOpenHouse is comin in hot on November 11! We filmed our parts in Laurel 3 days in August when the high was 103° so I need y’all to appreciate how not sweaty we may appear to be here. It’s a renovation story within a love story within a Christmas story (and it honestly looks pretty cute)”

During a new interview on the November 1 edition of the Biscuits & Jam podcast, the Napiers shared insights about filming the movie — including just how hot it was to film in Mississippi in August.

“Oh, my god, it was so hot,” Ben said when asked about filming the movie. “I wore a flannel with a wool sweater over it!”

Erin, meanwhile, was dressed in a green turtleneck sweater for much of the filming, which included outdoor scenes in the 103-degree heat.

Erin Napier Says They Got to Ad-Lib Some of Their Lines in ‘A Christmas Open House’

“A Christmas Open House” is one of four holiday films that will feature either HGTV or Food Network hosts on Discovery+, all premiering on November 11. The Napiers’ movie and another HGTV-themed film — featuring Hilary Farr of “Love It or List It” — both include the renovation of a home, which was new territory for the directors.

The Napiers’ director, Emily Moss Wilson, said in production notes for the film that she’d never based a film around a home transformation like the Napiers are used to doing on every show they film. For that reason, Erin revealed on the Biscuits & Jam podcast, she and Ben were allowed to come up with some of their own lines.

She said, “The director was, she was like, ‘Please put things in your own words because I don’t

know anything about woodworking but you do, so say real things when it’s about woodworking,” and it was fun, yeah.”

Erin admitted the premise and outcome of “cheesy” Christmas movies are often predictable, but beloved.

She said, “You know what to expect with these movies. There’s a happy ending. There’s a love story. There’s a small town.”

“Maybe there’s not a happy ending,” Ben joked.

“It’s cheesy and it’s sweet and it’s Christmassy, and apparently, the world is really craving

more and more of that,” Erin added.

When podcast host Sid Evans, who’s also editor-in-chief of Southern Living magazine, said there “aren’t enough Christmas movies out there,” Ben wholeheartedly agreed.

“No, there’s not,” he said, making Evans laugh. “I’m glad that you and I agree on this, Sid. There are not enough.”

In addition to anticipating their Christmas movie debut, they’re also getting into the holiday spirit in other ways. And on November 1, Erin posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of her car radio, tuned to SiriusXM’s Holiday Traditions channel with Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” playing.

Likely figuring many followers would deem it much too early to turn on Christmas music, Erin wrote, “i just needed it, okay”