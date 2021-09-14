HGTV Star Erin Napier Announces Latest Project

Erin Napier is best known for starring in the hit HGTV series “Home Town.” The mother-of-two recently announced that she has been focusing on another creative endeavor.

Erin Napier Shared Information About Her New Project on Instagram

On September 14, Erin took to Instagram to announce that she officially is a children’s book author. In the caption of the post, the HGTV star revealed that her book, titled “The Lantern House,” is “[o]n presale now” and will be “in stores everywhere May 2022.” The 36-year-old also included a synopsis of “The Lantern House.”

“Imagine a house’s early days as a home: A young family builds a picket fence and plants flowers in its yard, children climb the magnolia tree and play the piano in the living room, and there is music inside the house for many happy years. But what will happen when its windows grow dark, the paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The Lantern House dreams of a family who will love it again… and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls,” read a portion of the caption.

Erin also suggested that “‘The Little House’ by Virginia Lee Burton and ‘The House on East 88th Street’ by Bernard Waber” served as inspiration.

“The dreamy, whimsical imperfections of the hand-drawn and painted artwork and architecture inspired me then and continue even now as I design homes for a living on Home Town,” wrote the famed home renovator.

Erin then shared that she had sought out her “old friend and beloved Mississippi illustrator,” Adam Trest, to illustrate the book.

“Our creative partnership goes back over a decade and after dozens of collaborations together for personal and professional projects alike, I feel that my words and his art are the potion that will bring the house to life for young readers in vivid, whimsical color,” shared the mother-of-two.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement about the project.

“Oh my goodness!!!!! I’m so excited!! It is a treasure!” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to read it [two red heart emojis],” added another Instagram user.

“Couldn’t be any more beautiful!!! [three red heart emoji] can’t wait till May!!” chimed in a third commenter.

Erin Napier Discussed ‘The Little House’ in 2020

During a January 2020 interview with BUILD Series, alongside her husband and “Home Town” co-star Ben Napier, Erin mentioned her love of “The Little House” by Virginia Lee Burton. She encouraged fans to read the book and proceeded to summarize it.

“A little house is in the country and then this huge, big city over many, many years starts creeping on the little house. And then big buildings come up on each side and then the trains go back and forth. And pretty soon the little house is completely forgotten and the windows are broken and then one day, the great-great granddaughter of the man who built the house sees the little house and puts it on a trailer and moves it, back to the country and she rebuilds it. And it’s like the sweetest story in the world,” shared Erin.

