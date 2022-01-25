Erin Napier Shares Another Look at Renovations on New Country House

Erin and Ben Napier are switching it up on “Home Town,” featuring the renovation of their own country home on the hit HGTV series. While fans will have to wait for the episode, Erin is sharing some behind-the-scenes looks on her Instagram account.

The 36-year-old posted a sketch of “the cousin cubby for sleepovers in the girls’ rooms!” on January 24, 2022.

This is just the latest look of the Napiers’ remodel. They bought the property to give their daughters – Helen, 4, and Mae, 8 months – the same country experience they had growing up.

“It’s a very old house that was added onto in the ’80s,” Erin told People in December 2022. The publication reported other improvements will include the laundry room, kitchen, library, playroom, study and the girls’ bedrooms.

Erin has already shared a mock-up of built-ins the couple wants to add. As the “Home Town Takeover” host wrote, “a tiny peek at my quick sketching for our country house today, adding pantries where once there were none.”

She added that she is “forever grateful to the great work of our talented architects” from the southern Mississippi design firm, Lake + Land Studio, LLC. As Erin wrote, they “always help us problem solve the houses” on “Home Town.”

The Napiers Are Keeping Their Current Home

The Napiers’ new house will serve as a second home. As Ben told People, “It’s sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends.”

They plan on keeping their current “dream house,” but as Erin explained to the publication, “We were feeling it during quarantine. We have this tiny little yard in town for the girls to play in, but [Ben and I] grew up in the country, climbing trees and staying outside and not coming home until we were absolutely filthy at the end of the day. And we want that for the girls.”

Their house also served as inspiration for Erin’s upcoming children’s book, “The Lantern House.”

A New 'Home Town' Spinoff to Premiere Later This Year





HGTV’s hit series “Home Town” is getting a new spinoff, taking the success of “Home Town Takeover” on the road.

In “Home Town Kickstart,” the couple will serve in a supportive role as teams of HGTV stars help revitalize six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin told HGTV. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The stars joining the cause are Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home,” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” Russell Holmes of “Renovation Impossible,” Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe,” Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

The network’s announcement added that they will revitalize these small towns through three projects: “refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.”

