Erin Napier Reveals Which Daughter Is Her Mini-Me

Erin Napier’s four-year-old daughter is her mini-me, the HGTV star revealed on Instagram. She shares Helen and Mae, 11 months, with her husband Ben.

“Isn’t it wild to watch yourself as a child relived through your own kids?” the 36-year-old captioned a blurry photo of her daughter running with a pillow. “Helen is me. 4 costumes a day, Pippi and ET, constant music for her life’s soundtrack, an imagination that creates wild worlds where she can become a leopard or a trapeze artist moment to moment. The chatty then shy performer, tender as raw biscuit dough when there’s a cross word, marching to her own drum regardless of what the other kids are doing.”

Reflecting on what it will be like raising a younger version of herself, she quipped, “Lord, help us through the teenage years. Amen.” Though, one perk is her husband will now get to basically watch Erin “grow up since he missed it the first time.”

The couple rose to fame renovating homes around their town of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town,” which is currently in its sixth season. The success of the show has spurred an entire franchise, including “Home Town Takeover,” “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” and the newest spinoff, “Home Town Kickstart.”

Helen Gave an Encouraging Response to Erin’s Lackluster Braiding Skills

The Napiers are selective when sharing their children’s lives online, but Erin occasionally provides a glimpse. In February, she revealed Helen’s sweet reaction to a poorly done braid.

“I cannot French braid,” the mother-of-two lamented on Instagram. “I have tried and I have tried. I watched all the youtube videos. I can paint and I can make pottery but my hands are absolutely unable to braid my daughter’s hair.”

She continued, “After trying for 30 minutes, this is what I had done and I was supremely frustrated. Helen asked to see a picture of it, and I showed her this. She cringed so slightly, raised her hand to touch it, smiled big and said, ‘Oh mommy you did such a good job. It’s still pretty.’ And my eyes watered and I told her I would take it out if she didn’t like it, and she said, ‘No! I love it. It IS a French braid. You’re a good mommy.’”

Helen Had Set Backs in 2021

The graphic designer revealed her eldest daughter had some setbacks in 2021. While reflecting on the year in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, she wrote, “Helen turned 3 with the new year, broke her leg, underwent surgery, healed and life kept on going.”

And while Helen did get promoted to being a big sister, a role she “thrived” in, the family also lost their 12-year-old dog Baker. While Erin noted Helen handled the death like a “big girl,” she later revealed on Instagram that “anytime Helen gets tired and emotional, oh she crushes us!”

In a video, the four-year-old cries, “Now I don’t have a Baker and now I’m just lonely without a friend at my house.”

The parents found a solution, writing “Meet the new Baker!” alongside a photo of Ben holding a furry puppy.

