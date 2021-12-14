Erin Napier Reveals ‘Coolest Thing’ She’s Experienced as a Mom

Erin Napier’s little girl is growing up. The mother-of-two shares daughters Helen and Mae with her husband and “Home Town” co-host Ben.

Ahead of her eldest’s birthday, the HGTV star shared a photo of Helen’s handwriting on Instagram. On a piece of paper, the 3-year-old wrote her and her family’s names. Erin captioned the post on December 13, 2021, “In a few weeks she’ll be four and she’s writing and spelling and I’m crying because it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” host Jenny Marrs concurred in the comments, “New readers and writers is the best!! Sweet girl!!!!” Though Marrs soon corrected her subject-verb agreement, commenting, “*are* the best.”

Helen will turn 4 years old in early January 2022.

This Is the First Year Helen Helped Decorate for Christmas

With age comes new responsibilities for Helen, who helped decorate the Christmas tree for the first time this year.

During an appearance on “Today with Jenna and Hoda,” the 36-year-old revealed that this is “the first time Helen’s been old enough and she knew which ones are glass. Like, she can hold it. She says, ‘This one’s glass Mommy, you do that one.’”

Though two sentimental ornaments were lost in the process, including one from the couple’s trip to Massachusetts.

“So every time we travel, we buy an ornament,” Erin told Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Michelle Buteau. “And the first time we made this, like, cross-Massachusetts trip in 2011, I bought this gorgeous ornament and it was a ship on one side and a lobster on the other. It’s got a lobster on the back, if anyone knows where I can get another one.”

The “Home Town Takeover” host also shared a photo of the shattered ornament on social media, hoping her followers can help her find a replacement. The graphic designer wrote, “It was an all time favorite and I can’t find it ANYWHERE online. There was a lobster on the other side. I figure if anyone can, my IG folks can find this. Help!”

Season 6 of ‘Home Town’ Premieres on December 26

A new season of “Home Town” is just days away. HGTV announced the hit show that spurred a franchise will return on December 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Erin revealed on Instagram that filming on season 6 began in October.

This season will once again document the couple as they “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi,” according to the press release. It added, “Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills.”

This season will also showcase the couple’s renovation of their new farmhouse.

Their holiday special will air on HGTV following the premiere. “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” was released early on discovery+. It will feature celebrity guests Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen of “Deadliest Catch” and dancing husband-and-wife duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss.

