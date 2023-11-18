Erin Napier Shares ‘Exclusive’ Moment From ‘Home Town’ Set

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, but HGTV star Erin Napier is kicking off the festivities early. The “Home Town” host shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself, husband/co-host Ben Napier, and a few of their crew members sharing a snack out of a car trunk between takes.

“A behind the scenes exclusive: a casual little #HGTVHomeTown crew friendsgiving meal featuring butter crackers and honeycrisp apples with a squirt cheese garnish #foodies,” Erin captioned her November 18 post with the clip.

After Erin added some canned cheese to her cracker, she doled some out onto an apple for one of her crew members and then again for Ben. When somebody off camera asked, “What’s going on over there?” Erin was quick to respond, “Thanksgiving. This is how the pilgrims did it.”

See Erin’s behind-the-scenes moment below.

Erin Napier Celebrates ‘Friendsgiving’ on ‘Home Town’ Set

Fans took to Erin’s comment section to share their thoughts on her Thanksgiving meal, and opinions were split on her use of squirt cheese.

“When you haven’t had that canned cheese in years and try it later in life, it’s totally gross. 🤢” one user wrote.

“Squirt cheese is the best!! Have you tried filling bugles with squirt cheese? The ultimate party appetizer 😂 🤌🏼” a proponent of squirt cheese countered.

“Ahhh classic! Easy cheese elevates everything 🧀 😅 Hope you had a fun time celebrating gratitude with the crew! ♥️” another fan added.

“Had a box of those crackers and a can of EZ cheese in my locker at all times in HS!” a fourth fan added.

Erin and Ben are hard at work filming season eight of their hit HGTV show. Erin shared a photo of their full film crew all posing together on October 27 to mark the beginning of filming, writing, “say hello season 8, wave goodbye season 7”. The network ordered season eight before season seven had finished filming, and the couple picked up cameras for season eight only three days after wrapping season seven filming.

Fans who are eager for new episodes of “Home Town” won’t have to wait much longer, as the network confirmed in a November 2023 press release that the series would be returning with the second part of its seventh season on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Additionally, a one-off “Home Town Holidays” special is set to air on the network on Sunday, December 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The holiday special will see Ben and Erin return to past homeowners whom they’ve worked with on the series to gift them special handmade items.

Erin Napier Shares Ben Napier’s Sleep Habit

Producing a full season of “Home Town” can be tiring work, and in a November 16 Instagram post, Erin shared a look into one interesting sleeping habit of her husband’s.

“I want you to know that @scotsman.co holds furniture when he sleeps. Bedside tables, lamps, chairs, bedposts. Whatever he can reach as he falls asleep. I love this weirdo,” Erin captioned her post, which featured a photo of Ben passed out in an armchair holding onto the nearby lamp.

Erin’s mother, Karen Rasberry, chimed in in the comment section to note, “As I mentioned in [Erin’s latest book] ‘Heirloom Rooms’, that chair has been putting people to sleep for decades-especially Ben.”

