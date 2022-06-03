Erin Napier Included an Easter Egg in New Book for Her Daughter Helen

Erin Napier’s debut children’s book, “The Lantern House,” tells the story of a house as it passes through different owners. But, as People reported, the story of a trapeze artist who lives there is a special easter egg for her eldest daughter.

“The trapeze artist’s house is Helen’s. If she could do anything, this house would look like a circus tent and she would be the star trapeze artist,” the HGTV star told the outlet. She shares the four-year-old and youngest daughter Mae, 1, with her husband Ben.

Illustrating the book was Adam Trest, a frequent guest star on her show, “Home Town.” Napier rose to fame on the show renovating houses in and around her community of Laurel, Mississippi.

Trest also included nods to his family, Napier explained to People. “The gardener was for Adam and his family,” she said. “We were taking little bits from our own lives and stories about our houses and the previous owners that we had heard in every decision we made with the book and what it would look like.”

“The Lantern House” was released on May 24, 2022.

“Imagine a house’s early days as a home: A young family builds a picket fence and plants flowers in its yard, children climb the magnolia tree and play the piano in the living room, and there is music inside the house for many happy years,” according to the book’s description. “But what will happen when its windows grow dark, its paint starts to crumble, and its boards creak in the winter wind? The house dreams of a family who will love it again…and one day, a new story will emerge from within its walls.”

‘The Lantern House’ Was Inspired by Napier & Trest’s Daughters

Napier and Trest created the book for their daughters, she explained to People in September 2021.

“Adam and [I] both live in old houses and we both have two little girls. We just thought it would be wonderful if we wrote a book for our girls and that’s where it began,” she previously explained to People.

And it took no time for the “Home Town Takeover” host to write the first draft, revealing to People in September 2021 that it only took her 30 minutes.

“It just came very easily to me to tell this story, because it’s a story that I’ve seen a million times in the work we do on ‘Home Town,’” she admitted. “We’ve renovated nearly a hundred houses. And Ben’s favorite thing to do is to research the history of these houses before we present them as an option to the family. So they know a little about the people that lived there before them.”

She even shared a little bit of the history behind the 1925 craftsman house she shares with her family. “We know a little bit about the families who built the house, who lived here before us,” Napier explained to People. “We know that one girl who grew up in our house got married at the fireplace hearth.”

The Book Is Not Based on Any Specific House

The titular house was inspired by the many houses the Napiers renovated in “Home Town,” according to People. The publication explained the name was based on a house viewed from the outside, glowing from within.

“It’s the place that I want to be when I’m away from it,” Napier told the outlet. “There’s a coziness and a warmth. And that’s all I can think of for this house and for what we wanted to call it.”

Trest took inspiration for the home’s facade from one in Pennsylvania.

“Adam was on a road trip through Pennsylvania and saw a house that looked just like the Lantern House,” the 36-year-old told People.

